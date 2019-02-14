fyrefest redux A member of the GOP says the Green New Deal is the next Fyre Fest. Wait, what?

North Carolina Representative Mark Walker is trying to one-up Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s social media game. On Wednesday, the Republican released a trailer on Twitter that takes a … unique approach to Green New Deal fear-mongering:

After the success of the Fyre Festival, we bring you the Green New Deal. #GNDisFyre pic.twitter.com/uNzT42ZbNV — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) February 13, 2019

The 90-second video plays off the recent Fyre Festival boondoggle and documentary. “A socialist utopia” scrolls across the screen as blond women smile and millennials party, “kill off all the cows, ban all the airplanes.” The actual Green New Deal resolution doesn’t call for banning cows or planes, but Walker and his team of what I can only imagine are a bunch of 20-year-old bros don’t seem to care.

Watch the trailer to catch this reporter’s favorite part, a five-second clip of partiers holding pitchforks and celebrating under a title card that reads “so much energy.”