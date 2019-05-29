The town that online shopping built -- and women are trying to save

Some health problems come down to chance. Two people could live their lives in the exact same way under the exact same conditions, and one could develop a disease while the other remains healthy. But when many people come down with the same illness while living in the same place, residents — and then scientists — start to ask: Could the cause be something in the community?

In certain areas of San Bernardino County where diesel fumes and ozone pollution are especially high, there are an awful lot of health problems to ask about.

Teresa Flores Lopez lives in one of those neighborhoods, the West Side of the city of San Bernardino. Unlike in other cities where zoning rules divide residential areas and industrial parks, many San Bernardino homeowners have properties adjacent to high-traffic hubs for goods. Across the street from the main entrance to one of the country’s busiest railyards sit a soccer field, a community center, and what remains of Flores Lopez’s grandparents’ home, where she spent much of her childhood. Over the span of five minutes on a recent Thursday afternoon, more than two dozen big rigs streamed in and out of the railyard.

The West Side is a largely working class, Latino community. A recent analysis by the Union of Concerned Scientists found that Latinos in California, compared to white residents, are exposed to particulate matter pollution that is almost 40 percent higher on average. Even in the county with the highest ozone levels in the country, the West Side has particularly bad air. Flores Lopez’ neighborhood has twice the pollution burden — the potential exposure to pollution and its related adverse environmental conditions — compared to the rest of the state.

Flores Lopez recently took me to the spot where her grandparents’ house stood. The home, once painted mint green, is gone now except for the mailbox. Standing on a plot of dirt where stairs once lead to the front door, she looked inside for mail. There was none.

Sections of the block, including what was once her home, have been demolished to make way for the railyard to expand, Flores Lopez said. When she was a kid spending Sunday afternoons at her grandparents’ home after church, Flores Lopez said the bustling train depot was already larger than life.

“The house would rattle,” she recalled, as they heard the banging of train cars. Flores Lopez’s grandfather worked as a foreman for the railroad back when it was owned by the Santa Fe Railway. In the mid-90s, big rigs started showing up after the railyard became “intermodal” — receiving and distributing imported goods from nearby ports via train and truck at all hours. The hub is now owned by Warren Buffett’s BNSF Railway Company, one of the largest freight railroad networks in North America.

As the 63-year-old mother of three walked across the abandoned lot, she moved slowly and deliberately, a result of a stroke that left her partially paralyzed on her left side. “If a cop pulls me over and asks me to walk in a straight line, I’m going to be in trouble!” Flores Lopez joked.

She was in her early 50s and living with her husband in the West Side house when she suffered the stroke. Flores Lopez largely attributes the event to the stress she was under from having to care for her father and sister, both of whom were ill at the time. But she said she was also “being accosted from all the stuff that was happening across the street.” Several studies have connected exposure to air pollution with increased risk of having a stroke. The risk is particularly high for older women like Flores Lopez who live close to sources of diesel soot, car exhaust, and other airborne toxins.

A third source of stress came from her work organizing against pollution from local industry. It all started one afternoon shortly after the nearby elementary school finished its classes for the day. Flores Lopez had a habit of standing at her front gate to make sure the kids coming out of school crossed the street safely. That’s when her neighbor Marilyn Alcantar came over to ask if she could smell gas. Alcantar lived in a home behind Flores Lopez’s with her husband and four children. Alcantar suspected that the stench was coming from a facility across the street from the elementary school, where she worked as a teacher’s assistant. The site stored more than 100 public buses owned by Omnitrans, the county transit agency, and the natural gas tanks used to fuel them.

Alcantar and Flores Lopez started talking with other women — many of them stay-at-home moms who spent all day breathing the neighborhood’s polluted air. Through those conversations, they began to wonder if all the activity around them — the buses, the trains, the trucks — could also damage the health of their neighbors and their children. Together, they formed a grassroots group they called the West Side Residents for Clean Air Now.

Flores Lopez had read an article about Penny Newman, the founder of an organization in neighboring Riverside County called the Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice. Newman and another group of mothers started the group in the late 1970s to protect their families from pollution coming from the Stringfellow Acid Pits, about 15 miles from San Bernardino. The group’s work established the industrial waste dump as one of the Environmental Protection Agency’s first Superfund sites.

Flores Lopez and Alcantar’s West Side group eventually joined forces with Newman’s in a campaign to relocate Omnitrans’ natural gas tanks. It took 20 years of knocking on neighbors’ doors, speaking out at hearings, and meeting with city officials to win a victory against the agency. Ultimately the alliance was successful in getting Omnitrans to install a new fueling system that connected directly to the city’s natural gas pipeline. According to an Omnitrans spokesperson, community concern was one of the main drivers behind the change — though the switch also saved money. (Omnitrans maintains the storage tanks posed little health risk.)

Along the way, Flores Lopez and her neighbors also took action on the diesel trucks that suddenly swarmed through their neighborhood. She says she asked city officials to put up signs warning trucks not to park in front of residences. And they successfully pushed the city to close off an entrance from her street to the nearby Mt. Vernon Bridge, forcing trucks to find another route.

As she and her group racked up community-wide victories, they suffered personal losses. Flores Lopez and Alcantar both lost sisters to kidney failure and cancer, respectively. Not long after Alcantar started organizing with Flores Lopez, she was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which is commonly linked to ozone pollution. Alcantar had never smoked. She lived with the disease for 15 years, as she continued fighting Omnitrans. It was a reminder of the air’s potential impact on her own health. In a 2011 report, Alcantar told organizers at CCAEJ that she fully expected to have cancer by the time she was 70.

Then, in 2017, with nearly a decade left before she turned 70, her prophecy came true. Doctors found malignant tumors between Alcantar’s pancreas and gallbladder.

Alcantar’s husband, Bobby, explained that his wife’s love of the neighborhood’s kids fueled her concern for the local environment. “It started with the kids at school, making sure that they were all healthy,” he said.

Alcantar was present at the unveiling of Omnitrans’ new compressed natural gas system. Flores Lopez had cajoled her into attending the ceremony days after Thanksgiving 2017, even though her friend had to come in a wheelchair. When the two women saw the empty space where the storage tanks used to be — it looked like a tomb, Flores Lopez said — both cried. They were tears of anger, Flores Lopez recalled, not joy: “Why did it take this long for them to do this?”

Less than a month after the ceremony, Alcantar died. Of the original group of women who initiated the campaign against Omnitrans, Flores Lopez is the only surviving member. The others eventually succumbed to various forms of cancer, like Alcantar, or kidney failure.

“Every time I’ve had an illness, I’ve sat there and said prayers,” Flores Lopez said. In each case, she told God: “If you’re ready for me, I’m ready.”

Until He is, she’ll continue to fight.