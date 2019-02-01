getting wamer The Daily Shows’ response to Trump’s global warming tweet is 👌

Temperatures in portions of the Midwest and Northeast hit sub-zero this week, and right on cue, President Trump took to Twitter to wax nostalgic about “good ole global warming,” dusting off a joke he’s used many a time.

In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2019

Good one, Mr. President! But a) no, we don’t need more global warming; b) that it doesn’t make any sense; and c) either you’ve developed a Boston accent or you spelled “warming” wrong.

As most adults (and children) know, climate and weather are two different things. The weather can be cold even as the planet warms globally. Case in point: Australia is sizzling in a record-breaking heatwave that is expected to continue through April.

But you know what? No. Explaining weather to Trump is like trying to explain grammar to a potato, the reasoning might be sound but the spud doesn’t understand English. Trevor Noah of the Daily Show seems to understand our boundless frustration and made a pretty funny segment featuring an exasperated expert (comedian Ronny Chieng of Crazy Rich Asians):