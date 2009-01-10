Smokin’ hot Does this dress make my butt look recycled?

Here’s the scoop Can we rename an old Ben & Jerry’s flavor to honor a new president? Yes Pecan!

The full Vermonty At the Miss America Pageant later this month, Miss Vermont will walk the stage in an eco-friendly hemp gown. And perhaps Miss Texas will carry a beef jerky purse. Photo: Steve Legge/Image North Photography

Stick a cork in it Make a miniature chair using just the corks, foil, and cages from two champagne bottles and you can enter this contest. Winners receive a person-size chair made from recycled materials — but everyone gets to drink two bottles of bubbly!