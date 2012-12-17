If you spend any time at all online, you may have developed a healthy fear of anything fitting the “two ____, one ____” formula. In which case you, my friend, need to watch these two squeaky chinchillas climb into a single moccasin.

Look at that — no revulsion, no horror, no emotion more negative than a mild irritation that your shoes aren’t full of chinchillas. Let’s film people’s reactions to this one and put them on YouTube!