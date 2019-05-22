Grist Chat What does the Green New Deal mean for workers?

Grist recently partnered with the Peoples Climate Movement to host the second in a series of live webinars to discuss what the Green New Deal means for workers. The panel was moderated by Grist news writer, Zoya Teirstein, and featured Matt Schlobohm, Executive Director of Maine AFL-CIO, and Alison Hirsh, Political Director of 32BJ SEIU, and Theresa Yoon, a Strategic Researcher for SEIU Local 1 in Chicago.

Over 100 people joined to engage in the conversation and ask questions of the panelists. If you missed the event or weren’t able to join for the full discussion, we’ve got you covered:

