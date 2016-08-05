Does anything good come out of the Olympics?

Training Pays Off

The Olympics are upon us yet again, and there’s plenty to get caught up in: Zika, sewage-ridden water, glistening pectorals, and — right, yes — the red-blooded glory of nationalistic athletic competition.

But we’re here to highlight the real hot issue: Urban development and public infrastructure! For all the controversy over the Games’ hefty price tag, past Olympics have brought some marked improvement to cities’ transit and livability — and some downsides, too. Watch our video above to learn more.