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Sarah Miller biked with her 5-year-old son on a hot afternoon this summer to a vibrant new park in Utah City, a community rising on 700 acres in the heart of Vineyard, one of Utah’s fastest-growing cities, and envisioned as its new downtown.

They rode along the Greenline, a wide promenade flanked by pickleball, tennis, and basketball courts that runs through the development, from the FrontRunner train station toward glittering Utah Lake. Miller said she moved with her kids a few ago to live by the lakeshore, and she’s enjoyed watching Utah City go up near her home.

Its first two swanky apartment complexes, called simply 120 and 220 Bend, were finished in February, though only a few balconies had patio furniture. Miller and her son had the park, with its array of slides and wooden play structures to explore, almost to themselves.

“It’s very quiet for now,” Miller said. “I imagine as it grows, more people will come in, and it will feel a bit more alive, but I think it’s beautiful.”

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Utah City’s developer is building on a rare opportunity to create a transit-oriented, high-density community from scratch in the middle of one of the country’s fastest-growing metro areas — with strong support from former Vineyard city officials, new tools from the local government to help with financing, and investments from taxpayers. It currently has 1,400 units for rent.

The new community has spread across property that was once home to Geneva Steel, an industrial complex built during World War II that went defunct in the 2000s. Former Vineyard officials created tax incentives to clean up the site and agreed to allow the construction of thousands of housing units and high-rise buildings in hopes of luring developers. The Utah Transit Authority built a stop at the site in 2022 for FrontRunner, the commuter train that runs along the Wasatch Front, the state’s urban corridor.

Flagborough LLC, the primary developer of Utah City, says it’s setting an example of how Utah and other Western states can abandon suburban sprawl, with a downtown designed for pedestrians instead of cars and a solution to the smog that plagues the region every summer and winter. They promise that it will be the most ambitious transit-oriented community in the state, with thousands of housing units, limited only by the cost of constructing high-rises.

“The biggest benefit of this project, the greatest opportunity, is that the project’s so big,” said Nate Hutchinson, a partner in both The Flagship Companies, one of the largest housing developers in the state, and Flagborough. They expect to finish building Utah City in 15 to 20 years.

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“We’ve been working with a lot of people who’ve done this really well all over the country,” said Pete Evans, a co-managing partner of Utah City and Flagship. “We think we have a pretty good formula on how to make it viable.”

But Utah City is facing heightened scrutiny from a new mayor of Vineyard and new City Council members who say they have a mandate from voters to roll back policies they consider too deferential to developers. They’re skeptical of the vision for Utah City and the leeway and incentives provided to its developer. “Maybe it can work, maybe it can’t,” said Jacob Wood, a Vineyard City Council member who took office in January. “It’s a gamble, but they shouldn’t be gambling with city money.”



David Lauret, another Vineyard City Council member who took office this year, questions whether too many public resources have been committed to Utah City. City Council members also complain about the project’s dense clusters of units for rent, which are partly funded using property tax incentives.



“The problem we have is many of the citizens feel they’re trying to use our money … toward building their business,” Lauret said. “It’s all rental facilities. We’re basically helping to hand them a business they’ll make money with in perpetuity.”

The city paid $4.5 million to Utah City developers in 2026 alone, and council members interviewed for this story said they’re reviewing what those payments covered.

People enjoy a block party at Utah City in Vineyard on Saturday, July 18, 2026. Francisco Kjolseth / The Salt Lake Tribune

Bella’s Market, a grocery store with sparkling floor-to-ceiling glass windows, opened in Utah City late last year across the street from the FrontRunner train station. Next door is the newly opened Fini Pizza, a slice shop recruited from New York City.

Utah City’s water-wise landscaping and green spaces have communal firepits and clusters of chairs under candy-striped sun umbrellas. At the end of the Greenline walkway lies the Utah City playground, topped by a spherical — and climbable — centerpiece that seemingly floats like a hot-air balloon. Taken together, the development has the feel of a vintage boardwalk or century-old World’s Fair promenade, minus the crowds.



These are welcome amenities for Vineyard, which has surged from a sleepy town of 139 in 2010 to a city of about 16,000 today.



Gently curving paseos beckon pedestrians to discover what’s ahead — usually a small plaza with more common spaces. In apartment buildings, board games, books, and vinyl records are neatly arranged in the lobbies.



“The community’s rad,” said Cameron Larsen, a 34-year-old father of four who moved into a three-bedroom apartment with his family in Utah City last February. “The units are pretty bougie.”

Larsen was about to start a new office job, and expected to take the FrontRunner for his commute. His wife, 29-year-old Aunica Larsen, walks to work at Bella’s Market. “This is literally my favorite place I’ve ever lived,” she said. “It’s all very vibey.”

The developers have thrown in all kinds of perks to lure residents, including ski passes to Sundance Mountain Resort and unlimited access to a nearby Peloton fitness center as well as a future swimming pool.

Strolling or cycling through it all, visitors and residents likely won’t think much about dodging cars, let alone traffic. That’s a big win, according to Jeff Speck, a lauded urban designer that Flagship tapped for the project.



“The question isn’t getting Americans to give up their cars. It’s creating an environment in which they just want to use them less,” said Speck, who wrote the 2012 book Walkable City: How Downtown Saves America, One Step at a Time.

New Urbanists like Speck praise neighborhoods that include homes for the wealthy next to homes for the working class and civic buildings like town halls. The cities they favor usually have a European mix of narrow streets, bike paths and sidewalks, and look a lot like the American towns built in the 18th and 19th centuries before cars rose to prominence in Western life.

Utah City has transformed from a sleepy town of hundreds to a city of thousands, as developers reimagine the former site of Geneva Steel, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Francisco Kjolseth / The Salt Lake Tribune

When it was still just an idea, building Utah City enjoyed widespread support from Vineyard’s elected officials. In 2022, Vineyard applied for a special state designation for the project and succeeded in making it a Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zone. The zones encourage multifamily residential and commercial clusters around transit hubs.



In these zones, as land values climb and revenue rises from property taxes, local governments use the income to pay developers to fund infrastructure like parking garages and utilities, as well as “vertical construction costs” (the additional expense of building above four stories) for up to 25 years. But members of the new City Council doubt high-rise, high-density housing can work surrounded by Utah County’s ever-expanding freeways, frequent gridlock, and seas of subdivisions with single-family homes.

Vineyard’s new mayor, Zack Stratton, called plans to construct more buildings in Utah City “ambitious” but unwelcome. “This is the reality: No one up and down the Wasatch Front wants density.”

In some ways, it’s an old story in a new location.

“Planners go in with the best intentions,” said Sarah Moser, a professor of urban and cultural geography at McGill University in Montreal. “Everyone wants mixed-use, dense, walkable, bikeable cities, but the population is not there.”

People like the idea of riding bikes or taking trains, but when presented with the option, many prefer to stick to their cars. That may especially be the case for Utah residents who are drawn to the state because of activities where a car is necessary — like skiing or visiting national parks.



In 2023, 78 percent of Americans and closer to 79 percent of Utahns drove to work, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. In Utah County, just under 66 percent of its more urban population drives alone to work. Only 10 percent of Utah County workers carpool, and less than 2 percent take public transportation.

Moser said she sees a lot of parallels between Utah City and a development in Saudi Arabia called King Abdullah Economic City. Both seek to build vibrant communities centered around public transit that are walkable, dense, and safe.

“They had a hell of a time,” Moser said, “because, well, Saudis don’t like density. They want to be able to drive. It’s prestigious. It’s part of their culture.” Announced in 2005, plans for King Abdullah Economic City called for housing 2 million people. It only managed to attract around 10,000 by 2024, according to a report in Interesting Engineering.

Meanwhile Orem, which borders Vineyard, decided it was done with multifamily, dense rental properties last year and now prioritizes building more single-family homes.

It isn’t just conservative communities in Utah that are balking at transit-focused master planning. California Forever, an eco-friendly, New Urbanist city that would be built from the ground up near San Francisco, remains stymied despite backing by Silicon Valley investors. Residents there keep rejecting it, even after the developers added a train to the plans and spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to persuade them.

Walkways between townhomes and apartments at Utah City in Vineyard, imagined after “paseos,” Spanish for walking paths and promenades, are pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune

In a promotional video for Utah City released earlier this year, the developers boasted that they were creating a place where “people will pay a premium to live.” That’s another concern new Vineyard council members say they have: affordability.

“They’re in the market of selling a luxury lifestyle,” said Wood, the council member.

He figures most students and young professionals in the area can’t afford to live in Utah City. Studio units in the two apartment buildings range from $1,325 to $1,410 a month. Two-bedroom units start around $2,500. That rent does not include parking, extra fees for pets, or most utilities, and it’s based on a 17-month lease.

By contrast, the average rent for a studio in Provo, the county seat and home of Brigham Young University, is $1,199 as of late September, according to Rent.com, while the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment there is $1,521. Utah, like many Western states, faces an affordability crisis. Voters in the state identified the rising cost of living as one of their primary concerns in a 2024 poll by the Utah Foundation, a nonprofit research organization. In July, the average price of a home in Utah was about $585,000 — making it the 10th most expensive market in the country.

Wood, 25, said he would like to buy a house one day, but with his only income coming from his tech business making apps and websites, homeownership feels increasingly out of reach. He said he wants the developers to build commercial spaces for budget-friendly retail stores, too, like a Ross Dress for Less.

“Walkability I don’t care about,” Wood said. “[It] forces a lifestyle the average person isn’t living. Most people drive a car.”

In Vineyard’s application to create the housing and transit zone, the city, Flagship, and other supporters said that increasing the availability of lower-cost housing was a key objective for Utah City. It would include “2,000+” attainable units, which cost 30 percent or less of a household’s income, the application said, and “thousands of housing units” near the FrontRunner stop with “affordable Utah County rents.”



Another City Council member, Jacob Holdaway, is a descendant of the Mormon pioneer family that settled Vineyard and named it after table grapes they grew. He dislikes how past city administrations have guided the city’s growth and has helped lead a community movement that’s wary of developers. He wants to see more homes for sale in Utah City, not rentals.

“When you hear the sales pitch, you’re sold on the thing,” Holdaway said of Utah City’s pitch about its housing. “It was a complete bait and switch. They put this carrot in front of you, and it never happens.”

The developers say they plan to construct “thousands” of housing units, including ones that residents can buy instead of rent; they just want to build the surrounding parks, shops, and eateries first.

“That was always the plan,” said Hutchinson, from Flagship. “To say it’s a bait and switch … is factually not even close to being true.”

Hutchinson said the project is defining what’s affordable based on a standard from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which says low-income households are those that make up to 80 percent of area median income. In Utah County, “low income” means having an annual income of $95,350 or less for a four-person family and $66,750 for a single person.

For this population, Hutchinson said, almost all of the current units are affordable.

“No other group has built more housing in Utah County than we have over the last few years,” he said. “We live in Utah County and care deeply about its future.



Apartment buildings near completion in Utah City alongside courts for basketball, pickleball, tennis on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune

Vineyard’s Redevelopment Agency also provides financial support to Utah City, such as paying for the cleanup of the old Geneva steel mill, which once covered nearly 2,000 acres.



An investigation by the Utah State Auditor last year found that the agency hadn’t properly reported big payments to developers citywide, while a city-commissioned audit found poor oversight and money management. Utah City isn’t specifically named in the state audit, but Vineyard officials said they still can’t say how much taxpayer money the agency has paid developers, including those behind Utah City.



In a controversial move, the City Council recently hired a panel of residents to probe the redevelopment agency’s past contracts and payments, including those tied to Utah City. So far, nothing suspicious has turned up, said Lauret, the council member. “Have we uncovered anything earth shaking? No.”



Vineyard once planned to build a $35 million city hall in Utah City as a civic anchor, but Stratton, the new mayor, led a signature-gathering effort against it. The developers had intended to donate land for the project, but opponents decried the building as too expensive and the prior mayor and council abandoned the idea.

A former council member, Ezra Nair, who also worked as Vineyard’s city manager from February 2022 until November 2023, publicly supported the Utah City development. And he still does.

“Unfortunately, it’s a lot easier to get people angry about something than to get people excited about something,” Nair said. “Building takes time, but tearing down goes really fast.”

As of mid-November, one of the development’s rental buildings is almost full, and the leasing of its 1,400 existing units has been “ahead of pace,” Hutchinson said. He expects more buildings to become available to renters in the next few months.

But a New Urbanism win, the developers caution, takes time, vision, and careful planning. Meanwhile, Utah’s population is booming, and lawmakers are prepared to spend nearly $4 billion to expand the Interstate 15 corridor to keep up with demand. But Utah can’t keep shelling out millions to expand freeways forever, Hutchinson said. The state, for instance, invested more than $1 billion a decade ago on the commuter train, which runs 82 miles from Ogden to Provo.

“It already exists,” Hutchinson said. “The question is, ‘OK, why don’t more people use FrontRunner?’”

The developers believe Utah City offers a solution — with not just a park-and-ride for commuters, but also housing that’s within an easy walk or bike ride away, along with restaurants and stores that make the Vineyard stop a destination in itself. Hutchinson, however, declined to put a number on how many people Utah City could accommodate in the next two decades at full build.

“[The] market will ultimately dictate that,” he said via text message. “It’s unlimited height and unlimited density.”

In 2028, Utah City will be home to a Huntsman Cancer Institute hospital and research facility, which is expected to create around 450 new jobs in research and clinical care. The developers expect to build light industrial and biomedical facilities on the east side of the FrontRunner tracks that would complement a future Utah Valley University campus.

Even skeptics of Utah City call the hospital and university big wins. “That’s exciting for the state,” Stratton said, “exciting for our city.”