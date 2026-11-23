No one expected the 31st Conference of the Parties to be game-changing — from the start, everyone called it an “implementation” COP — but those gathered in Antalya, Turkey, hoped it would at least maintain momentum on clean energy development. They also wanted to see countries reaffirm their commitment to multilateral climate action amid heightened geopolitical tension.

Instead, the talks collapsed after two weeks of negotiations that ran nearly 50 hours into overtime — longer than ever before. More than 90 nations, including the Marshall Islands, the United Kingdom, and the entire European Union, objected to a draft of the high-level political agreement, called a cover decision, that typically caps each COP because it omitted the words “fossil fuels” and left key details about climate finance unaddressed.

“We will not endorse an Antalya pact or cover decision that does not even mention fossil fuels, which is the key driver of climate change,” Irish climate minister Darragh O’Brien said during a closing plenary. “The draft put before us does not begin to address the climate emergency that we face, and therefore the EU cannot accept it.”

In an unusual arrangement, this year’s negotiations were run by ministers from Turkey and Australia. It was the first climate conference since COP15 in 2009 to founder over a cover decision, something many nations blamed on shoddy management by the hosts.

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This time, the breakdown came at a time of even greater peril. The world is being racked by extreme heat, raging wildfires, and devastating floods, and it is on the brink of permanently exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming, a threshold long at the center of climate diplomacy. A historic El Niño stands to intensify those impacts.

Yet countries could not reach consensus on some of the most fundamental questions about how to address the crisis. Beyond the disagreements over fossil fuels and climate finance, delegates clashed over carbon capture, a call to have electricity meet 35 percent of the world’s energy needs, and the timing of a major scientific report on climate change.

As diplomats left Antalya, observers described the outcome in unusually dire terms, calling it “the worst COP ever” and “one of the darkest hours in the history of climate negotiations.” The failure has intensified a longstanding question about the U.N. climate process: Can a system that requires nearly 200 countries to reach consensus still deliver meaningful action — or will countries willing to move faster act outside of it?

“The lack of consensus … cannot be delinked from global geopolitics, where nationalism and protectionism seem to upend multilateralism,” Ali Mohamed, a lead negotiator for a bloc of African countries, wrote in a message to Grist. “The ongoing conflicts and the breakdown of international rules-based order have further emboldened disregard of common global agenda even in the face of real and science-backed facts.”

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Here’s why the talks collapsed, and where global climate action goes from here.

Opposition from petrostates

Fossil fuels were one of the biggest points of contention. While countries agreed three years ago at COP28 to transition away from fossil fuels, this year Saudi Arabia, Russia, and other petrostates blocked any affirmation of that commitment, including through alternative language about the “transition toward low greenhouse gas emissions and climate resilience.”

In the end, the COP presidents’ final proposal only briefly mentioned “recalling” COP28 without specifying what part of it was being recalled.

Fossil fuel-producing countries also blocked language that would have established a target of generating 35 percent of the world’s energy from electricity by 2035 — up from 23 percent today — while reaffirming efforts to deploy renewable energy and prevent methane leaks. Turkish environmental minister Murat Kurum had pitched the electrification pledge as a smart strategic move in the wake of the Iran war, which blocked petroleum products from moving through the Strait of Hormuz. More than 130 nations, including members of the EU, the Alliance of Small Island States, and the Least Developed Countries, backed the pledge before it was scuttled.

“The interests of a few were allowed to obstruct the ambition needed by many,” said Wopke Hoekstra, the European Union’s lead climate negotiator, in a statement at the close of the talks.

Activists disappointed by the second-draft text presented at COP31 hold a silent protest outside the plenary hall where delegates were meeting during the U.N, Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Turkey, on November 20.

Yasin Akgul / AFP via Getty Images

A focus on the ‘cover decision‘

In past U.N. climate summits, negotiators have battled over multiple agreements covering issues like adaptation and finance. This year, the Australian and Turkish diplomats running the talks focused most of their energy on the cover decision, an overarching agreement meant to summarize the state of climate action — even as countries like Russia rejected the very idea of a summary document.

“There has never been a cover decision that was the object of so much focus by the presidency, ministers, and negotiators that has been so resoundingly rejected by a significant group of countries,” said Alden Meyer, a senior associate at the climate-focused think tank E3G and a veteran of U.N. climate talks.

The haggling sapped attention from negotiations over other issues, said Imane Saidi, a senior researcher at the Imal Initiative for Climate and Development and a climate finance negotiator.

“Developed countries came to this COP with no desired outcome,” she said. “They are not really looking to land anything specific. “A cover decision is kind of by definition a package, so that means that it will lower the ambition, and it will be kind of the lowest denominator.”

A lack of finance

Many COPs start off on a high note as rich countries pledge new funding to help vulnerable nations adapt to climate disasters and recover from floods and droughts. The pace of these contributions has slowed, but COP31 brought only a pittance. The host countries of Turkey and Australia made no substantial pledges, and the Adaptation Fund raised just $50 million, one-sixth of its annual target.

The lack of progress became another obstacle to an agreement. “Developed countries and wealthy emerging economies engaged in finger-pointing over how to fairly share the effort,” said Joe Thwaites, international climate finance director at the nonprofit Natural Resources Defense Council. Negotiations were also hampered, he said, by a COP presidency “that did not make their own climate finance pledges, so had little credibility to push other rich countries.”

Many observers also noted the “hypocrisy” of rich countries arriving in Antalya without any money to offer their poorer counterparts and then striking a righteous tone in the final hours of the conference when they stood up to the petrostates.

“Just because the EU rejected a text does not make them climate champions. It mostly makes them breathtakingly cynical and hypocritical,” Brandon Wu, director of policy and campaigns for the nonprofit ActionAid, wrote in a social media post. “The EU came with explicitly no intention of negotiating in good faith on finance, just transition, and adaptation — priorities for the Global South.”

For African countries in particular, the lack of funding for adaptation was among COP31’s biggest failures, said Jiwoh Emmanuel Abdulai, Sierra Leone’s environment minister.

“Beyond these conference halls there are farmers losing their harvests, children unable to learn in extreme heat, and communities losing lives and livelihoods to devastating floods,” he said. “These are urgent needs.”

Overshoot and what to do about it

In what may be seen, somewhat strangely, as a bright spot of the climate negotiations, countries expressed a readiness to acknowledge a new era of climate governance defined by “overshoot.” Draft texts proposed by the COP31 presidents expressed “deep concern” about a recent U.N. finding that the world would almost certainly breach 1.5 degrees C of warming, and “reaffirm[ed]” a commitment to limit both the amount of extra warming and the time spent above that threshold.

That acknowledgment, however, was paired with language in the cover decision supporting carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration, or CCUS — technologies designed to capture ongoing carbon emissions and either sequester them or use them in products like chemicals and fuels.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, includes CCUS in models showing how to keep global warming within safe limits. But green groups and some scientists consider it a “false solution” that could prolong dependence on fossil fuels. Between 1972 and 2018, nearly 90 percent of the CCUS projects planned by companies and governments never got built, while those that did mostly use captured carbon to extract more oil.

CCUS “has been a disaster for the climate,” Charles Harvey, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told Grist. He said he was “suspicious” of carbon capture’s prominence in the COP31 draft texts given the fossil fuel industry’s previous efforts to promote it within the IPCC. Advocates and European diplomats at the conference also said the tech had been “parachuted into COP31 by fossil fuel interests,” particularly Saudi Arabia. One analysis counted 700 carbon capture lobbyists registered for COP31, mostly from oil and gas companies. That’s one more than the 699 delegates from the G7 countries.

Decisions deferred

Other negotiations failed as well. Countries could not agree on “just transition” policies to support workers and countries dependent upon fossil fuel industries. Although they agreed last year to triple finance for adaptation by 2035, they failed to establish the baseline from which they would do so. Opposition from petrostates also led to the expiration of a standalone forum for discussing how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Countries also failed to agree on a timeline for the IPCC to produce its seventh major assessment of global warming and what’s needed to address it. Green groups want it released before the next “global stocktake” in 2028, when countries are expected to ratchet up their emissions-reduction pledges. But Saudi Arabia and other nations objected, citing the need to “safeguard” the scientific process by not rushing it.

Diplomats will have to pick up these issues elsewhere — potentially in June during technical talks in Germany, in informal negotiations yet to be scheduled, or next year at COP32 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The task facing Ethiopia is monumental: It must not only find consensus where Turkey failed, it must prove the U.N. structure itself can still function.

“Ethiopia has much work ahead in reaching decisions on several major issues,” said Meyer. “They also face the need to rebuild trust in this process.”

A woman walks past a COP31 “Consensus” sign during the first overtime day of the COP31 climate conference on November 21.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Reforming COP … and looking beyond it

COP31’s failure may intensify efforts to reform the U.N. climate process — while adding momentum to climate action already taking place outside of it.

Previous efforts to reform the conference’s decision-making protocols have flopped. But Erika Lennon, a senior attorney for the nonprofit Center for International Law, said the mood is shifting. An event last week on the conferences’ “rules of procedure” drew unusually high attendance, and after Sunday’s gridlock the head of the U.N. treaty that facilitates the climate COPs said he would seek advice on “areas of potential reform” to the decision-making process.

“The fact that we got to this point now makes it harder for anyone … to show up to the next COP and say that, with the same ridiculous rules, we are going to be able to get anywhere,” said Sébastien Duyck, another senior attorney for the Center for International Environmental Law. “You can’t let any one of the 195 countries hold the entire world hostage.”

At the same time, countries frustrated with the U.N. climate process are increasingly seeking action outside the formal negotiations. Sixty countries met in Santa Marta, Colombia, earlier this year for the world’s first conference on transitioning away from fossil fuels; the next is slated for July in the Pacific island nation of Tuvalu. Meanwhile, outside the formal negotiations at COP31, several countries unveiled roadmaps to transition away from fossil fuels, building on a process Brazil promoted at last year’s conference. Nearly 30 countries have such plans in development.

“We are moving beyond speeches and coming to action,” said Monique Barbut, France’s minister for the ecological transition, during a press conference. Ana Toni, CEO of last year’s conference in Brazil, added, “This is a movement that will not stop.”