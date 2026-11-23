Humans are still hunter gatherers — not for food, but for energy: Much like we once roamed the landscape digging up edible roots, today we gouge the planet for coal, oil, and gas. But just as we eventually adopted agriculture, we’re starting to farm the wind and sun. Because we can’t stop our star from setting, though, we must combine solar panels with large batteries, which load up on energy during the day and distribute it at night.

According to a new report from the energy think tank Ember, diversifying the electrical grid by adding wind power is a massive opportunity to reduce costs. “If you rely on one crop and that crop is having a bad year, you’re going to be struggling,” said Daan Walter, principal at Ember and author of the new report. “The same is true for wind and solar, and it’s the reason why diversification is so important. We’re now building batteries, and those are effectively the silos where we store the sunshine for later in the day.”

The report found that in the United States and Europe, you’d need 20 hours of battery storage to achieve 90 percent uptime for solar. Add wind power to the system and that drops to just 12 hours, meaning you don’t have to install as many costly lithium-ion batteries. Accordingly, worldwide this technique could drop the median cost of meeting that 90 percent demand from $105 per megawatt-hour with solar to $86 with additional wind power. (You can see the potential of that wind power in the map below — it alone can more than meet electricity demand.)

Ember

One of the challenges with solar power is the planet’s pesky seasons. If you’re at the equator, you bask in sunlight all year round, bathing your panels in constant rays. In that case, you don’t really need wind power, if you have a lot of panels plugged into batteries.

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Move farther north or south, though, and you’re getting much less solar power as the winter drags on. To ensure that everyone’s getting enough juice during those dark days, you’d need lots of batteries and what are called “long-duration energy storage” techniques. These include pumped storage hydropower, in which you use wind or solar power to pump water uphill into a reservoir, then release it to spin turbines when you need electricity, giving you a bigger (and longer-lasting) surplus of energy than with lithium-ion batteries.

Ember

Now imagine northern grids that hum with plenty of solar power in the long days of summer, but can also exploit the wind in the long nights of winter. In the map above, you’ll see the savings from combining the two are greatest in the northern parts of the planet. The report found that without wind, solar and batteries can achieve 90 percent uptime near the equator for less than $60 per megawatt-hour, in contrast to areas above 55 degrees north costing $280. Add wind to the mix and at every latitude, the costs dip below $100.

“At least from a cost perspective and a reliability perspective, you can have clean power at competitive enough prices,” said Al-Amin Bugaje, a research fellow studying the electrical sector at the climate solutions nonprofit Project Drawdown, who wasn’t involved in the research. That means not having to keep developing fossil-fuel power infrastructure.

Combining solar and wind could also help ward off the dreaded dunkelflaute — literally, “dark doldrums,” from the German — also known as anticyclonic gloom. These are extended periods where there’s simultaneously too little sun and too little wind, which is obviously a problem for panels and turbines. The Ember analysis finds that on average across the world, this lull for solar happens about four times a year, and for wind around eight. “That’s very annoying, because then you need to store lots of energy beforehand,” Walter said. “You need to build an awful lot of batteries to actually get that done.”

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Ember

That, of course, raises costs. But, Walter found, by combining wind and solar, you instead experience a dunkelflaute on average every four years. (You can see this visualized in the graph above — green and blue are solar and wind droughts, respectively, and dark blue is both happening simultaneously.) Ideally, there’d be enough battery and long-duration storage on the grid to get utilities through those stretches without having to spin up gas or coal power plants.

If you can’t relate to the farming metaphor of diversifying energy like diversifying crops, consider your retirement portfolio: Instead of buying one stock that can crash, investing in lots of companies spreads the risk. Ideally, in a few decades you’re looking at a steadily rising curve on a graph. “You want to put everything in an ETF or in an index with a basket of really good options or companies,” said Bugaje. “Over a long period of time, you’re safe that you’re going in the top right corner direction.”