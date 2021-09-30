This story is part of the series Getting to Zero: Decarbonizing Cascadia, which explores the path to low-carbon energy for British Columbia, Washington, and Oregon. This project is produced in partnership with InvestigateWest and other media outlets.

A little over ten years ago, Vancouver city officials outlined a big, ambitious goal: to become the greenest city in the world by 2020. To learn what happened next, watch the video above or read staff reporter Shannon Osaka’s article on Vancouver’s journey to become the greenest city in the world.