No air-conditioning? No sweat! Here’s how to make your own DIY AC.

cold comfort

From New York to Nebraska and all points north, south, east, and west, the United States is in the midst of another year of record heat. Yes, another: 15 of the warmest years on record globally have occurred since 2001, and we wouldn’t bet on that trend breaking any time soon. Unfortunately for us — and the planet — one of our primary means of beating the heat is also terrible for climate change. We’re talking about AC.

Air-conditioning in the United States currently accounts for an estimated 5 percent of our annual energy consumption and releases around 100 million tons of atmospheric-warming carbon dioxide into the air each year. In short, the more we use air-conditioning inside, the hotter the planet gets outside. You can see the problem.

Fortunately, there are ways to stay cool without AC — like a low-carbon, low-cost, DIY swamp cooler. Watch the video above to learn how to make your own.

Instructions on how to make your own DIY swamp bucket — we mean, cooler — are below. Thanks to YouTube user desertsun02 for the tutorial.

Tools:

5-gallon bucket with a lid

Knife

2 gallons of water

Cooling pad

Several feet of garden cloth or screen

Drill

6-inch fan

Fountain pump

4 feet of tubing

Clamp

Thumbtack

Directions: