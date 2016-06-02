The Clean Power Plan is kind of like a Swiffer for our national energy

You’ve probably at least heard murmurs of the Clean Power Plan by now. It’s the Environmental Protection Agency’s plan for how to, well, clean up the ways in which we generate our power. That should be a really high priority on the national housekeeping agenda — because electricity generation is responsible for a full 30 percent of our national carbon emissions.

And since our electricity sector is so filthy right now, the proposition of scrubbing it down is a lot more complicated than it sounds. We talked to Vicki Arroyo, executive director of the Georgetown Climate Center, to explain how the Clean Power Plan works, and all the obstacles that stand in the way of its execution.