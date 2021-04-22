The 7 climate tipping points that could change the world forever

The Atlantic Ocean’s powerful waves approach western France in the Bay of Biscay. Guillaume Bassem via Unsplash Sea

When it comes to the climate crisis, the sea is both an unwitting ally and frequent victim. The world’s five oceans — which cover 70 percent of its surface — absorb both heat and carbon dioxide, gobbling up at least a quarter of the emissions dumped into the air from the burning of oil, gas, and coal. Without them, the world would have already warmed so much, it would be virtually uninhabitable by humans.

But all that absorption comes at a cost. As heat rises, ice melts, and carbon dioxide pours into the ocean, ecosystems are thrown into disarray. Coral reefs are overheated, withered by extreme temperatures and dissolving in acidified waters. Currents that have been stable for millennia are starting to shift and change, inching toward collapse. In the far reaches of the North Atlantic and across broad swaths of the tropics, some climate tipping points may already be underway.

Atlantic Ocean circulation

The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation acts as a massive ocean conveyor belt, carrying warm water from the tropics north toward Greenland, where it is cooled and then sent back south along the eastern seaboard of the U.S. Amelia Bates / Grist

Early in the 2004 film The Day After Tomorrow, climate scientist Jack Hall — played by a concerned-looking Dennis Quaid — receives a late-night phone call. It’s a fellow scientist he’d recently met at a conference. “You recall what you said in New Delhi, about how polar melting might disrupt the North Atlantic current?” the scientist asks. “Well …” the scientist continues, his voice trailing off. “I think it’s happening.” What follows is hardly scientifically accurate — it’s a Hollywood movie, after all. As a consequence of that disrupted current, tornadoes sweep across Los Angeles and a tsunami-like wave crashes into New York City. But while most of the film belongs in the realm of sci-fi (or “cli-fi”), the movie’s central premise — that the collapse of one ocean current could have knock-on effects for the rest of the world — is true. The Atlantic Ocean is dominated by a single current: a thick band of water that flows north from the Gulf of Mexico, hugs the southeastern coast of the United States, and then shoots up north toward the frigid outposts of Greenland and Iceland. Along the coast of the U.S., where the current is known as the “Gulf Stream,” the water is warm — in the summer, it can reach a balmy 71 degrees Fahrenheit — but as it winds its way northward it gets colder and colder, releasing huge amounts of heat into the atmosphere. This current — known as the “Atlantic meridional overturning circulation,” or AMOC for short — keeps the weather mild in cities like Berlin, London, and Paris, and scientists estimate that the energy it transports is roughly equivalent to the power provided by 1 million average-sized nuclear plants. The AMOC relies on a mechanism that happens off the coast of Greenland. There, the waters of the current get so heavy, cold, and salty that they plunge to the ocean floor. But as the planet warms and Arctic ice melts, billions of tons of freshwater are pouring into the ocean. That freshwater dilutes the current and makes it lighter — and less likely to sink. In the short term, that means the AMOC could slow down. In the long run, it may grind to a halt completely. “This is not just a theory,” says Stefan Rahmstorf, a climatologist at Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany. “It has happened repeatedly in the history of the Earth during the last ice age.” A collapsed Atlantic current could cause plummeting temperatures in the northern hemisphere, an extra foot and a half of sea level rise along the East Coast of the U.S., and more ferocious winter storms over Europe, according to modeling from the U.K.’s national weather service. Scientists say it could also rejigger agriculture, by mutating precipitation patterns around the world, endangering crop yields in Great Britain and Ireland, which would become more arid and cold. While scientists know that the Atlantic current could shut down, nobody has a clear idea of when it could happen. In its 2014 summary of the state of Earth’s climate, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, said it was “very unlikely” that the current would collapse during the 21st century, but that it was too difficult to predict what would happen after 2100. Other papers have estimated that the current could come to a stop with anywhere between roughly 3 and 5.5 degrees C (5.4 and 9.9 degrees F) of global warming. “If we stay below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) of global warming, then it really is highly unlikely that we will have an AMOC shutdown,” says Levke Caesar, a researcher at Ireland’s Maynooth University. “But if we have other degrees of warming, we don’t know.” According to Caesar’s own research, the Atlantic circulation has slowed since the mid-20th century, and now carries around 15 percent less water than it once did. In another study, released in February, scientists argued that the current is at “its weakest state in over a millennium.” A particularly dramatic slowdown from 2009 to 2010 was linked to an icy winter in western Europe and an abrupt spike in sea-level rise along the East Coast. (Some scientists, including Caesar, suspect the current pulls water away from the eastern seaboard; when it slows down, the ocean waters surge up again.) Thomas Delworth, a senior scientist at the Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory in Princeton, New Jersey, says that by 2100, the current could weaken by 30 to 60 percent — but “there’s still a lot of uncertainty.” Even a total shutdown of the Atlantic current wouldn’t happen overnight like in The Day After Tomorrow. Rahmstorf characterizes a potential collapse as more of a “winding down” that would take place over 60 to 100 years. But that “winding down” would drive wild weather changes, rising sea levels, and chilling temperatures from Spain to Scandinavia. And, like many scientists, Rahmstorf won’t rule out the possibility of an earlier shutdown. “If you say we are 90 percent sure nothing serious will happen by 2100 to the AMOC, that sounds reassuring to people,” he says. “But it’s not reassuring to me. A 10 percent risk is far too big.”

Coral reefs

Scientists believe coral reefs throughout the world, such as this one off Champion Island in the Galápagos Islands, may have already reached a tipping point. Underwater Earth / XL Catlin Seaview Survey / Christophe Bailhache