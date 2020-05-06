News on climate in the time of coronavirus Subscribe today

What are the connections between the environment, low-income neighborhoods, and communities of color hit hardest by the coronavirus? How are frontline communities responding? What does the future of climate justice now look like? Grist recently hosted a live conversation in which these questions and more were discussed.

If you missed the event or weren’t able to join for the full discussion, we’ve got you covered:

