WATCH: COVID-19, Climate Justice, and Communities of Color. What’s next?
What are the connections between the environment, low-income neighborhoods, and communities of color hit hardest by the coronavirus? How are frontline communities responding? What does the future of climate justice now look like? Grist recently hosted a live conversation in which these questions and more were discussed.
If you missed the event or weren’t able to join for the full discussion, we’ve got you covered:
Do you have more questions? We’ll keep answering them. Submit your questions below and find the answers in our bi-weekly Climate in the Time of Coronavirus newsletter. Sign up here!
