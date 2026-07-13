Although it’s been nearly 20 years since more than 100 countries adopted the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, the rights and lives of those it is meant to protect remain under constant threat from compounding crises. Indigenous lands are battered by record-breaking storms, dessicated by drought, and vanishing under rising seas. Amid these climate-driven threats, Indigenous peoples continue dying by the hundreds in wars and while defending their lands, even as they are persecuted by government officials.

“Climate change, militarization, extractivism, and legal marginalization reinforce one another,” said Binota Moy Dhamai, who is Tripura from the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh, and a former chair of the United Nations Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, or EMRIP.

This week, hundreds of Indigenous delegates gather in Geneva at the 19th annual gathering of that United Nations body to discuss implementing solutions to these abuses and push all countries to more proactively protect Indigenous peoples everywhere.

EMRIP, one of three U.N. organizations focused exclusively on Indigenous peoples, is composed of seven Indigenous experts, each representing a different region. As part of the U.N. Human Rights Council, they focus on developing the data, recommendations, and advice to shape international standards regarding the fundamental rights of Indigenous peoples and support their enforcement.

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This year’s session will see Indigenous leaders, governments, and experts come together for a week of discussions and debates. The week’s meetings will cover both longstanding and emerging issues, including inadequate disaster relief, artificial intelligence, and resource extraction. For many Indigenous leaders around the world, the stakes could not be any higher, given the overlapping existential threats of violent conflict and climate change.

“Indigenous peoples always face the brunt of conflict,” said Valmaine Toki, who is Māori and the EMRIP member representing the Pacific region. Conflict, she said, leads to the dispossession of, and alienation from, their traditional lands even as the people from whom they are stolen are drawn into those fights. “It’s a lose-lose situation for Indigenous peoples on all fronts.”

This year, those meeting in Geneva face a growing list of intersecting issues, including militarization, climate change, exploitation by extractive industries, biodiversity decline, shrinking civic space, and digital transformation, Dhamai said.

For Indigenous peoples in the Pacific, for instance, climate change and colonization are inextricably linked. Those from the South Pacific nation of New Caledonia have been part of the Pacific-led effort to hold large countries responsible for the climate crisis and its impact. Viro Xulue is Kanak and the Human Rights and Indigenous Rights advisor for the Drehu Customary Council, which is a traditional Kanak governance body. He said such work is part of the ongoing fight for true independence. “It’s important for us in the process of decolonization because it’s to respect the self-determination and what we want for our future, what we want for our children, and what we want to protect our resources, our moana, and our dream for the next generation,” Xulue said.

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Despite legal victories like an International Court of Justice advisory opinion that said the countries contributing to climate change are accountable for the damage it has caused, the Indigenous people of New Caledonia continue fighting for their inherent rights. “The inequity for Kanak people is always here since 170 years of colonization,” Xulue said. “The injustice is always here for the Indigenous Kanak. They didn’t resolve the problem of the colonization and the impact of the colonization.”

Although the challenges facing Indigenous peoples vary across regions, those attending EMRIP plan to discuss several common themes. One of them is the ongoing fight for Indigenous involvement in government decision-making. Many countries do not follow international standards, and there is widespread agreement among Indigenous peoples that say they should be consulted and included in discussions that could impact them and their land.

In northern Ontario, for example, the Canadian government has granted mining rights on the vast wetland ecosystem known as the Breathing Lands. It is part of the Ring of Fire mineral deposit and holds enormous stores of nickel and other metals. It is also a massive carbon sink and a key biodiversity hub. Extraction projects are proceeding despite strong resistance from First Nations in the area, including the Nishnawbe Aski Nation, that represents 49 communities. Kohen Mattinas of Lac Seul First Nation and Constance Lake First Nation is representing Nishnawbe Aski Nation at EMRIP and says that the right of all Indigenous peoples to free, prior, and informed consent must be respected.

Mattinas is also the co-founder of Okiniwak, a youth organization created in 2025 in response to Canadian legislation that allows projects to be “advanced through an accelerated process.” In addition to its international advocacy, Okiniwak organizes rallies in Indigenous communities and at legislative buildings. “We’ve taken it upon ourselves to protect the land and our rights on the front lines,” he said.

For Mattinas, attending EMRIP is an important part of that work. “Through speaking at these international forums, we’re also able to connect with other Indigenous people around the world who are either facing the same things, or they face similar things, and we just kind of learn from each other, bring back that knowledge home, or we are able to collaborate in ways to strengthen both of our messaging or our work,” he said.

Those connections can be even more valuable for Indigenous people from countries that do not recognize their legal status, like Botswana. Nichodimas Cooper, who is Indigenous Nama from that nation, said that lack of recognition makes it difficult to bring change on the national level. Cooper said his people face forced assimilation and displacement, and EMRIP offers a unique opportunity to pressure countries to respect their inalienable rights. “We find it as a very important platform that empowers Indigenous peoples like us,” he said. “We hardly have such a privilege as Indigenous communities to resource ourselves to attend these platforms and be able to inform ourselves on the mechanisms or platforms that are able to make impact within our advocacy’s hope.”

But as Indigenous delegates continue building solidarity, new threats, like artificial intelligence, are emerging. That has led to a push for data sovereignty and stronger protections against technologies being developed without free, prior, and informed consent.

Dhamai said he hopes EMRIP will provide guidance on these mounting issues, alongside climate finance and the global energy transition, because Indigenous perspectives must shape international standards rather than respond to them.

This year’s session is also expected to be shaped by reflections on the approaching 20th anniversary of UNDRIP next year. Nearly two decades after the declaration’s adoption, the central question facing delegates remains remarkably similar to the one asked in 2007: not whether Indigenous rights should be recognized, but whether governments are prepared to uphold them.