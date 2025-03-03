Bribery, theft, conflicts of interest, and other forms of corruption are hampering global efforts to fight climate change and protect the environment. That’s according to a new study by Transparency International that reveals countries that experience high levels of corruption often bypass environmental laws to exploit natural resources, and rely on violence to silence resistance. That violence, one author explains, is often directed at Indigenous peoples.

“Coruption has always existed and probably always will exist unfortunately,” said Brice Böhmer, a researcher with Transparency International. “But at the same time, we have tools to stop corruption like proper consultation and oversight.”

Böhmer said the spillover to Indigenous peoples happens when governments adopt weak policies to address climate change, exposing communities to extreme weather events, first, and later, exploiting those communities through fraud, or political manipulation of policies and funds.

“This is impacting those groups more than other groups,” said Böhmer.

According to the report, countries that support democratic principles, like freedom of expression and assembly, are better protected from corruption. Access to information is important too. For instance, last year, the Dominican Republic’s score improved from previous reports after the country implemented data and collaboration practices to address corruption. Russia has also shown increased corruption as of late with the report showing that the invasion of Ukraine has deepened authoritarianism that suppresses “criticism of the government.”

Indigenous communities have long been stewards of biodiversity, defending vast territories from exploitation — despite that globally, only 35 percent of Indigenous lands are legally protected. Those without protection frequently fall victim to illegal logging, mining and animal trafficking, leading to frequent clashes between land defenders and settlers. In Indonesia, officials look the other way as the production of palm oil destroys Indigenous land. And in Brazil, corruption contributes to the fraudulent sale of protected Indigenous territories, leaving communities vulnerable to displacement and violence.

“You can think of corruption as a tax on everyone. So it’s an additional cost to the services provided by the government,” said Oguzhan Dincer, the director of the Institute for Corruption Studies at Illinois State University. He added that corruption is using public office for private gain and this affects anyone sending their kids to public schools, using public health care systems, or who wants clean air and water. “It takes a long, long time to get rid of corruption. It’s like a virus,” he said.

According to reports from Global Witness, environmental land defenders are at a high risk of intimidation and violence. Last year, nearly 200 people, half of whom were Indigenous or of Afrodescent, were killed for their environmental activism. Since 2012, an estimated 800 Indigenous people have been killed for protecting their lands and territories. According to Transparency International, most killings have occurred in countries who rank high in corruption.

But researchers also found that low levels of corruption did not always correspond with respect for Indigenous peoples. Finland, for instance, is one of the world’s least-corrupt countries according to Transparency International. However, in 2024, the United Nations Human Rights Council urged Finland to undertake justice measures that would address “the legacy of human rights violations endured by the Sámi people. That same year, the United Nations also recommended the country “initiate the process of legal recognition of the rights of Indigenous people to their traditional lands,” because they do not have the protected legal ability to make decisions regarding their homelands. Finnish officials did not respond to requests for comment on this story.

“People should demand anti-corruption policies and see the damage that corruption causes and be notified of the corrupt acts of the representatives,” Dincer said. “I’m portraying an awful picture here, but unfortunately this is really the case.”