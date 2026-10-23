Extreme weather events provide unique opportunities for misinformation to spread widely: rumors swirl on social media, telecom lines go down, and people’s worst fears and angers come to the surface.

Join Grist and Climate Central for a virtual conversation with meteorologists, journalists, and researchers about how we can communicate more accurately and thoughtfully before, during, and after extreme weather. We’ll answer your questions and offer tips for your future conversations — whether they’re public or private, online or offline.

Date: October 28 at 1 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual

RSVP: Register here