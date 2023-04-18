Beyond daily reporting, Grist takes on ambitious multimedia projects, including our Temperature Check podcast that will debut its third season on Tuesday, April 25.

Temperature Check is a podcast about the people leading climate action and climate solutions, featuring stories that show the pathways to a more sustainable, equitable future.

This season, the theme is pivot points: How does a special education teacher nearing retirement become a renowned environmental justice advocate? What leads a climate journalist to become an electrician, or a corporate executive to create a mobility justice nonprofit?

Each episode shares the behind-the-scenes story of how a person made a change in their life or career to work towards climate justice. Every week, we’ll feature an inspiring and illuminating tale of what happens when you make the choice to get involved. From Louisiana’s “Cancer Alley” to Chicago’s bike paths, and from the Navajo Nation to Hollywood, meet an incredible array of people making change in their communities.

“The six people we’re featuring in this season of Temperature Check are so different from each other, but what they all have in common is a journey to figuring out how they could fight on behalf of their community,” said Jess Stahl, editor for creative storytelling. “I hope that hearing these stories reminds listeners that the climate crisis is about people, and that people have the power to take action.”

You can listen to Temperature Check on Grist, or subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes will drop weekly.

Listen to the trailer, and tune in for the first episode of Season 3 on April 25.

