Are you angry about something that happened in the world? In politics? In — WHAT USED TO BE — your favorite Chipotle? Your first instinct is likely to post about it on social media, because that’s what we do now. Therapy is expensive, attention is both fleeting and yearned-for, and Blaceblook was designed to hurl your thoughts and feelings upon unsuspecting friends and family.

Luckily, if you think the internet is a nightmarish cesspool of misinformation and otter videos (OK, those are fine), you can play a role in making it better. How? I went to someone deep in the dark trenches of social media for advice and found Victoria McCullough, head of social impact at Tumblr.

McCullough explained how to give yourself a social media makeover — specifically with regard to how you talk politics.