Green spaces like the 11th Street Bridge Park are now considered critical urban infrastructure — especially due to the fact that they can help keep a city’s residents cool during sweltering summer heat waves, like the one Washington is currently suffering through. For years, researchers have concluded that the presence of green spaces, parks, and trees in cities can have a positive impact on a person’s mental health and well-being. A study published last year even found that green spaces in urban areas could also prevent premature deaths.

But studies have also shown that urban green spaces are more abundant in wealthier and majority-white neighborhoods, while low-income people of color are more likely to live in neighborhoods that experience more extreme urban heat than other parts of their cities, due to a preponderance of heat-absorbing urban design features and a dearth of cooling green space. Washington’s Anacostia neighborhood is one of these hotspots. According to the District of Columbia’s heat vulnerability index map, Anacostia residents face a higher risk of heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses due to a lack of vegetation and tree cover, compared to their wealthier counterparts across the river.

Vivek Shandas, a professor of climate adaptation at Portland State University, said that marginalized communities disproportionately suffer the wrath of heat waves due to a lack of tree canopy and access to well-maintained and safe public green spaces. Some of that disparity, he said, is a legacy of redlining, the government-sanctioned practice of segregating communities of color by denying them housing loans and insurance. Early this year, Shandas co-authored a study that found that redlining was a major predictor of which neighborhoods suffer the most from extreme heat.

“Intentional investment in parks, trees, and transportation access,” Shandas added, was generally “meant for wealthier white neighborhoods.”

As the urban cores of many U.S. cities undergo gentrification, municipal planners have shown a growing interest in turning aging infrastructure, like Washington’s 11th Street Bridge, into major green spaces. But similar projects across the country, such as New York City’s famous High Line and Atlanta’s BeltLine railway, have come under fire for pricing out and displacing longtime residents, especially low-income people of color. Shandas and other urban researchers say that the development of these new urban green spaces contributes to a phenomenon called “green gentrification,” where housing prices spike and an influx of new, wealthier, and largely white residents move into a historically marginalized neighborhood. Displaced residents may be forced into peripheral areas that do not enjoy the amenities now on offer in their former neighborhoods.

“Low-income communities of color may have access to parks, but they tend to be smaller, more crowded, and of lower quality than the parks that are in more affluent and whiter communities,” said Alessandro Rigolon, assistant professor for city and metropolitan planning at the University of Utah.

Rigolon co-authored a policy report that found that implementing parks-related anti-displacement strategies during major urban improvement projects could significantly mitigate green gentrification and overall displacement. These strategies focus on enabling rent control and anti-eviction policies for renters, as well as property tax freezes and down payment assistance for homeowners. They also prioritize local businesses and employment for residents.

The fear of displacement and gentrification is what led many longtime residents east of the Anacostia River, in a community called Ward 8, to initially oppose the 11th Street Bridge Park project. But project leaders saw this growing opposition and decided to set aside design and construction plans while they spent years listening to the community’s concerns — and then putting those concerns at the center of the planning process to brainstorm solutions. The project has been in the making for nearly a decade now.

“We didn’t have a designer involved, no engineers, nothing at that point,” said Irfana Noorani, the deputy director for Building Bridges Across the River (BBAR), the Washington D.C.-based nonprofit that masterminded the 11th Street Bridge Park project. “We were just talking to the community about their interest in having a space like the 11th Street Bridge Park, and whether it’s a good idea and if we should explore it.”