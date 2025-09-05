Once upon a time, the English language was full of stories with “blossoms,” “rivers,” and “moss.” But these words are disappearing from our vocabularies — and along with them, our connection to the natural world they describe.

A study published in the journal Earth earlier this summer found that the use of nature-related words declined more than 60 percent between 1800 and 2019. The study’s author, Miles Richardson, a psychology professor at the University of Derby in the United Kingdom, looked at 28 everyday terms related to nature, including “bud,” “meadow,” and “beak,” using a Google database that tracked the frequency of words in English-language books over time.

“These words reflect what people noticed, valued, and wrote about,” Richardson wrote in a blog post.

As part of the same study, Richardson developed a computer model to capture how people had lost touch with nature over time. The simulation played out across generations as cities grew and green space disappeared. When he compared the model’s projections to the nature-word data, he found that the two graphs matched extremely closely, with less than 5 percent error between them.

Nature is disappearing from our language and our lives Since 1800, there’s been a sharp decline in nature-related words in English language books. It closely matches a simulation of nature–human interactions. Nature word frequency (Google Books) Nature–human interactions (simulation)

Experts have been raising the alarm over our growing disconnect to nature for decades, often by pointing to how our language has changed. In its 2007 edition, the Oxford Junior Dictionary, widely used in classrooms in the United Kingdom, removed dozens of entries related to the natural world, including “acorn,” “bluebell,” and “magpie,” to make room among its 10,000 entries for modern inventions like “blog,” “chatroom,” and “MP3 player.” The decision eventually drew sharp criticism from a group of authors led by Margaret Atwood. More than 200,000 people went on to sign a petition for the dictionary to reinstate the nature words that had gone missing.

But the editors didn’t budge, since a dictionary’s purpose is to describe language as people use it, not as we wish they did. Older dictionaries had lots of flower words because children lived in semirural environments, but that wasn’t the case anymore, the head of children’s dictionaries at Oxford University Press explained when the words first disappeared. But the anxiety over the loss of nature language points to a bigger question, once posed by the naturalist Robert Michael Pyle: “What happens to a species that loses touch with its habitat?”

Experts say that detachment from nature is at the root of many of the environmental problems the world faces today, from biodiversity loss to climate change. “We’ve put a lot of effort into treating the symptoms of environmental crisis, rather than looking at the root causes,” Richardson said. Just as you’re more likely to help a friend than a stranger, you’re more likely to care for nature if you have a relationship with it, he said.

This disconnection hurts people, too. Spending time in nature is good for your physical and mental health, creating opportunities for exercise as well as lowering stress levels, making our brains more creative, and even improving sleep. “There is overwhelming data that nature is good for us,” said Pelin Kesebir, a social psychologist who’s a fellow at the Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. There’s also research showing that spending time in nature as a kid tends to translate into environmental concern later in life.

To understand how our relationship with the natural world has shifted, many researchers have turned to studying the media we produce. In 2017, Kesebir and her sister identified a steady drop in references to nature in song lyrics, fiction books, and movie storylines since the 1950s. Another study found a marked decline in references in books to 134 common species names such as “bee,” “goose,” and “honeysuckle” over the course of the 20th century. Across children’s picture books and Disney films, portrayals of natural settings have been on the decline.

“When nature disappears from culture, then all these opportunities to evoke appreciation for nature, respect for nature, interest in nature — those disappear,” Kesebir said.

It’s not just we’re talking about nature less; the feelings behind those words have also changed, according to Robert Poole, a professor of English at the University of Alabama. “I want to know not how many times we say it,” he said, “but when we do invoke it, are we saying it’s beautiful, distant, deadly, savage?”

Poole has studied how the way Americans write about trees and forests has changed over the past 200 years. Nowadays, “we’re just less likely to use majestic words — ‘lofty,’ ‘stately,’ ‘noble’” — to describe forests, he said. That could be due to people spending less time around trees, or perhaps forests just aren’t as healthy or grand as they used to be.

As our language around forests became less reverent, Poole noted that people began using more scientific and economic terms to describe trees. In other words, people began viewing forests as something from which to extract value, not inspiration.

Richardson’s research found that the decrease in the use of nature words became particularly pronounced after 1850, around the time that industrialization and urbanization grew rapidly. When people move closer to cities, where concrete has covered over forests and meadows, it becomes harder to access green spaces. The other side of the coin is industrialization, where nature gets stripped for parts: forests into timber, meadows into farms. The United Kingdom is one of the most nature-depleted countries in Europe. As the British Empire expanded, so did its industrial model. Research has shown that places such as Australia, the United States, and Hong Kong, all shaped by British colonization, have some of the lowest levels of connectedness to nature today.

Technology may also be a factor: Kesebir’s research tied dwindling references to nature to the spread of the TV and other entertainment on screens. Whereas previous generations may have spent their leisure time playing outside, we now spend much of our free time head-down and phones up, playing video games or scrolling TikTok.

The solution isn’t as easy as encouraging people to walk outside and “touch grass,” though that small step is still good for your mental health (no, really, researchers have studied it.) Even efforts to plant more trees and expand parks, while helpful, probably won’t be enough on their own. Richardson’s study found that the most important factor in predicting what happens next is the attitude that parents pass down to their children. As one generation loses its connection with nature, their children begin life with lower levels of connection, a self-perpetuating cycle.

Jackie Morris, a British illustrator and author, has seen that problem firsthand. Inspired by the controversy with the Oxford Junior Dictionary, she had the idea to write a children’s book highlighting the missing words. The Lost Words, illustrated by Morris and authored by the nature writer Robert Macfarlane, turned into a bestseller and “cultural phenomenon” after its release in 2017. With it, Morris hoped to re-enchant kids with the plants, birds, and critters that had fallen out of their vocabularies. When the book first came out, Morris recalls, TV crews went into schools and asked kids to identify the names of these living things by their pictures. “What I said was, ‘Well, you should have taken them ’round your own office, really, because the reason kids don’t know is because the parents don’t know,’” Morris said.

For Morris, addressing our disconnect with nature starts with what she calls “rewilding our imagination.” She remembers, as a child, recognizing birds for the first time, seeing the bright light in their eyes and desperately wanting wings herself.

“Watching birds was just such a joy to me when I was young,” she said. “And it shocks me that there are many people who just don’t see them.”