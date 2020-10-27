https://grist.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/GRIST-TRAILER_mix2.mp3

Grist is mega excited to introduce Temperature Check, a new weekly podcast about climate, race, and culture. 2020 has been a year of reckoning with racial justice on a global scale, while another global crisis — climate change — continues to grow. But these two stories are actually one and the same: climate justice is racial justice. Join us and host Andrew Simon in speaking with inspiring leaders, changemakers, and journalists about the overlaps between climate change and social justice. We’ll look at connections to the environment that are often missed, and how leaders in pop culture are reimagining a better, more just planet.

Host Andrew Simon is Grist’s director of leadership programming and founding editor of the Grist 50, an annual list of emerging climate and justice leaders. Previously a senior editor at Fast Company and ESPN, Andrew is also the author of Racing While Black: How an African-American Stock Car Team Made Its Mark on NASCAR.

Our first episode, available on Friday, October 30, will feature a fun conversation with Kendra Pierre-Louis, a senior reporter at Gimlet Media and the author of Green Washed: Why We Can’t Buy Our Way to a Green Planet. Pierre-Louis was previously a climate reporter with the New York Times and a staff writer for Popular Science.

You can listen to Temperature Check on Grist, and subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes will drop weekly.

Enter your email below to get weekly podcast alerts, relevant news, and access to our climate newsletters.