There’s a game for just about everything, from plumbers playing golf to LEGOs recreating sci-fi movies. But when it comes to climate change — arguably the greatest crisis to humanity — the playing field is pretty sparse.

There’s one scientist trying to change that. Dargan Frierson runs Earth Games, a University of Washington lab designing games about climate change and environmental science. He believes a climate game might just be the solution we’ve been waiting for. But what does it take to make a game about climate change that’s also fun? Watch our video to find out!