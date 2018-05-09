Fifty years ago, on this here day, a young Scotty Pruitt came into a world where oil spills stained beaches, rivers caught on fire, and the EPA didn’t exist. Today, the EPA exists, Pruitt is Chief, and, oh, it’s not looking so hot for the beaches and the rivers seem a little flammable, too.

But let’s not waste time harping on such dire and pressing matters. What better way to honor our fearful leader than to shower him in gifts. (No, I don’t mean the trove of detailed EPA documents released to the public this week.) I’m talking about this curated Spotify playlist, “Polluting the airwaves for Pruitt” brought to us by the folks over at the EPA employees union. The playlist features hits like “Dirty Water” by the Foo Fighters, “The Greatest Denier” by Doves, and “Man of Oil” by Animal Collective.

The EPA employees union just put out a Spotify playlist for Scott Pruitt's birthday. The administrator turns 50 today. pic.twitter.com/ZsfY3eAmNE — Umair Irfan (@umairfan) May 9, 2018

So let us look towards the year ahead, one full with promise of deadlier heatwaves and stronger hurricanes. What shall you accomplish in your 50th year around the sun, dear Pruitt? I put together a playlist of songs to get you inspired.

End Of The Road – Boyz II Men

Since U Been Gone – Kelly Clarkson

Hit The Road Jack – Ray Charles

Another One Bites The Dust – Queen

Bye Bye Bye – NSYNC

Somebody That I Used To Know — Gotye

Take A Bow — Rihanna

How The Mighty Have Fallen — Margo Price

Leaving On A Jet Plane — John Denver

Finale — Oklahoma

Pour one out for Scotty! Either for his birthday or the impending end to his dirty career.

Wanna gift Pruitt a song? Send us your ideas and we’ll put together a playlist. Look for it in tomorrow’s Beacon newsletter.