Oklahoma Senator James Inhofe (R) is the first person to make the League of Conservation Voters’ “Dirty Dozen” list of congresspeople the group hopes to unseat in 2008. Inhofe is the minority leader on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, despite having called climate change “the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on the American people”; he recently urged the EPA to drag its feet on regulating greenhouse-gas emissions and stood in the way of a Live Earth concert on the National Mall. Said Inhofe of LCV’s announcement, inscrutably, “I believe our incredible environmental progress over the years is not because of Washington’s morass of federal laws. … Instead, I believe our achievements are directly attributable to the ingenuity and strong sense of personal accountability that is characteristic of the American people.”