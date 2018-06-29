What costs $100 billion, sounds like “Farmville,” and is coming to a Congress near you? That’s right — it’s the Farm Bill, the bland-sounding legislation that needs to be passed every five years so that millions of Americans can eat.

But it’s gotten more complicated recently — debates over food stamps, subsidies for Big Agriculture, and environmental protection have slowed passage of the 2018 Farm Bill. The Food and Environment Reporting Network explains why it matters, and why we should still care about this Dust Bowl-era holdover.