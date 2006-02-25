Can you hot box in that thing? Willie Nelson’s on the road again … in a limited-edition “Willie’s Willys” pickup, which will run on pure BioWillie, natch. Just 500 of the re-created 1941 Willys hot rods were made — and one can be yours for the low, low price of $97,000. Willie’s BioWillie-run Willie’s Willys would appreciate you refraining from willy jokes. Thanks. Photo: Serious Wheels.

Yearning to breathe free In a harsh blow to those who view renewable energy as an anti-American conspiracy run by communist pagan pedophile Hollywood atheist Jew Christmas-killers, the world's foremost icon of Freedom© will now be run on wind power. We're coming for you next, Rushmore.

You get a bulb! You get a bulb! You get a bulb! When grade-school teacher Mr. Luna came up with his "bright idea" to give every child in America a CFL, he turned to the world's most powerful person for help. No, not Bono. The Big O! To help fight global warming, he's asked her to buy 50 million kids a bulb each. And a pony.

Funding mentalists Just before President Bush showed up at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to tout his funding for alternative-energy research, the Energy Department scrambled to rehire 32 NREL employees fired earlier due to, um, Bush’s budget cuts. As aspiring satirists, we salute this administration. Well done, sirs.