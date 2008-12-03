Gov. Ed Rendell says Kathleen McGinty has taken herself out of the running for an Obama post
Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell says he “heard” that Kathleen McGinty has taken herself out of the running for EPA administrator, according to the Capitol Ideas blog. Until July, McGinty headed his Department of Environmental Protection. Just last week, Rendell was pushing her as a strong candidate for a prime spot in the Obama administration, either at EPA or the Department of Energy.
