House Dems already talking about major leadership changes
Mere hours after the election, some Democrats in the House are plotting a major leadership shakeup. Via Politico:
House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Henry A. Waxman is calling senior Democrats to seek the top spot on Energy and Commerce, according to Democrats on and off Capitol Hill.
This puts the Californian in a direct conflict with Energy and Commerce Chairman John Dingell (Mich.), the dean of the House and a long-time Waxman rival, for the top spot of one of the most powerful committees in Congress.
According to numerous Democrats, Waxman started calling senior colleagues on Wednesday, after the election results were in, to gauge their support for a challenge of Dingell.
The Energy and Commerce Committee would play a major role — likely the lead — in any climate legislation next year. Waxman has advocated much more aggressive plans for reducing emissions than Dingell, who represents auto and other industry interests in Michigan. A leadership change would have a major impact on climate action in the next Congress.
Get Grist in your inbox