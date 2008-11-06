Mere hours after the election, some Democrats in the House are plotting a major leadership shakeup. Via Politico:

House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Henry A. Waxman is calling senior Democrats to seek the top spot on Energy and Commerce, according to Democrats on and off Capitol Hill.

This puts the Californian in a direct conflict with Energy and Commerce Chairman John Dingell (Mich.), the dean of the House and a long-time Waxman rival, for the top spot of one of the most powerful committees in Congress.

According to numerous Democrats, Waxman started calling senior colleagues on Wednesday, after the election results were in, to gauge their support for a challenge of Dingell.