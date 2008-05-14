Wind power could meet 20 percent of U.S. energy demand by 2030, according to Energy Department calculations, even though currents currently provide a mere 1 percent of U.S. electricity. Making the leap would be “ambitious” but “feasible,” says the report: it wouldn’t require technological breakthroughs, but would necessitate the construction of 75,000 new and improved turbines and a major expansion of the electricity grid. If wind did hit that 20 percent marker, it could eliminate 25 percent of the greenhouse gases currently spewed by natural-gas and coal power, as well as reducing water consumption by 4 trillion gallons. The cost, says the report, would be about $6 per person per year. Even though the DOE calculations assume that renewable-energy tax credits will not be renewed (which is a whole nother story), the fact that boosting wind power is feasible doesn’t mean it’ll actually happen.