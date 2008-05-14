U.S. could get 20 percent of energy from wind by 2030, says DOE
Wind power could meet 20 percent of U.S. energy demand by 2030, according to Energy Department calculations, even though currents currently provide a mere 1 percent of U.S. electricity. Making the leap would be “ambitious” but “feasible,” says the report: it wouldn’t require technological breakthroughs, but would necessitate the construction of 75,000 new and improved turbines and a major expansion of the electricity grid. If wind did hit that 20 percent marker, it could eliminate 25 percent of the greenhouse gases currently spewed by natural-gas and coal power, as well as reducing water consumption by 4 trillion gallons. The cost, says the report, would be about $6 per person per year. Even though the DOE calculations assume that renewable-energy tax credits will not be renewed (which is a whole nother story), the fact that boosting wind power is feasible doesn’t mean it’ll actually happen.
Get Grist in your inbox