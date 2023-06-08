Imagine 2200, Grist’s climate fiction initiative, invites readers and writers to envision equitable climate progress in futures near and far.
In this audiobook collection, immerse yourself in readings of some of our favorite tales we’ve published so far. They tell of finding climate solutions in one’s heritage, the connections between species facing extinction, and finding ways to survive through the power of community.
Listen to these seven vivid, hope-filled audio stories below, or as a playlist on Soundcloud.
Afterglow
By Lindsay Brodeck
As the wealthy flee Earth, a young woman must decide whether to follow her partner to a new world or stay behind to save a dying planet. [Read this story]
The Secrets of the Last Greenland Shark
By Mike McClelland
The last four creatures on Earth make an amazing discovery as the oldest of them finally returns home. [Read this story]
The Cloud Weaver’s Song
By Saul Tanpepper
In a city high above the desert, a dew harvester and her friend sacrifice everything to prove the end of the Great Drying is at hand. [Read this story]
Sweet Water From Salt
By Jeremy Pak Nelson
A grieving son protects his family’s beehives as he steers them home aboard his parents’ ship. [Read this story]
The Metamorphosis of Marie Martin
By Nadine Tomlinson
A Jamaican woman takes more than she gives, until the sea teaches her a valuable lesson with implications for everyone around her. [Read this story]
And Now the Shade
By Rich Larson
A bioengineer grappling with a challenging problem finds the answer in the dreams of her dying grandmother. [Read this story]
Seven Sisters
By Susan Kaye Quinn
As hard times and broken bots threaten a collective tea farm, the women keeping it going must decide whether to add another to their ranks. [Read this story]
Audio produced by Curio and Dusky Projects
Want more Imagine 2200 hope-filled cli-fi? Read or listen to previous collections, or sign up for our email list to receive new stories as soon as they publish.