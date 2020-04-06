Climate 101

News on climate in the time of coronavirus Subscribe today

Most parents say they want their kids to learn about climate change, but even professional educators say they need help figuring how to teach it. And now, with schools shut down, many parents are in the position of having to home-school their kids for the first time.

Grist is here to help. We have been talking about climate change for over 20 years, so we developed a series of hands-on activities and discussion questions based on some of our award-winning explainer videos. This is a bit of an experiment for us — as it is for parents who have now taken on the role of teacher — so please give us feedback on ways we can make these lessons more useful to you.

Feedback

This is a bit of an experiment for us so please give us feedback on ways we can make these lessons more useful to you.