How did the 2020 wildfire season get so bad? - Grist

Only one week remaining!

60%

As a nonprofit news outlet, we set an ambitious goal to raise $20,000 by the end of September. Donate now, and all gifts will be matched. Help us hit our mark!

Did you know we’re one of the few news outlets dedicated exclusively to people-focused environmental coverage? We believe our content should remain free and accessible to all our readers. If you dig our work and agree news should never sit behind a paywall only available to a select few, donate today to help sustain our climate coverage. All gifts will be matched until September 30! Double your impact today.

DONATE NOW!