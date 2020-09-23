 How did the 2020 wildfire season get so bad? - Grist
Alexandria Her / Grist
comic con

How did the 2020 wildfire season get so bad?

And what can we do about it going forward?

By on Sep 23, 2020 at 3:55 am

This illustration is the second installment of “Comic Con,” a new series where we convert a previously published Grist story into a graphic explainer. The images below are based on Grist’s 2020 wildfire season coverage.

Comic about 2020 wildfire season

More resources: