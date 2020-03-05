Malls are going back to their roots — as suburban town centers

You could fit a small town on the footprint of a mall. Now, some cities are doing that
Learn more:
99% Invisible | The Gruen Effect
Retrofitting Suburbia by Ellen Dunham-Jones and June Williamson
Victor Gruen Papers | University of Wyoming. American Heritage Center
Shopping Towns USA by Victor Gruen
Mall Maker: Victor Gruen, Architect of an American Dream by M. Jeffrey Hardwick
WIRED | Architecture Professor Explains Why Malls Are Dying
Crosscut | Will the last person to leave Northgate Mall turn out the lights?