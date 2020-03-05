parking lots or lots of parks

Malls are going back to their roots — as suburban town centers

You could fit a small town on the footprint of a mall. Now, some cities are doing that

Learn more:
99% Invisible | The Gruen Effect

Retrofitting Suburbia by Ellen Dunham-Jones and June Williamson

Victor Gruen Papers | University of Wyoming. American Heritage Center

Shopping Towns USA by Victor Gruen

Mall Maker: Victor Gruen, Architect of an American Dream by M. Jeffrey Hardwick

WIRED | Architecture Professor Explains Why Malls Are Dying

Crosscut | Will the last person to leave Northgate Mall turn out the lights?

 

read more

Published Mar 5, 2020