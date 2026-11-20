“I would love to be a parent, but I worry it is unethical to bring children into a world that is wrecked by climate change.”

“It feels kind of silly to be bothering with working a normal job and planning for retirement in some distant future, given the overall circumstances.”

“Sometimes I feel hypocritical, working toward a better, more sustainable future while not fully reflecting those values in my own daily choices.”

“My partner and I are thinking about buying our first home together and becoming parents. How can I make plans for the future in a world that is unravelling?”

In the many questions we’ve received through the Ask a Climate Therapist form, I’ve noticed a theme running through several of them. People longing to have children, but grappling with the ethics of that decision. People wanting to enjoy occasional travel or an omnivorous diet, but feeling the sting of guilt. People hoping to plan for retirement or home ownership, but unsure how to reconcile those long-term visions with their fears and doubts about our climate future.

I’d sum it up like this: Knowing what we know about the climate crisis, and knowing that we each must do our part to contribute to a liveable future, is it OK to want to enjoy life, too?

Ask a Climate Therapist tackles your questions about how to navigate the emotional side of climate change, with leading climate-aware therapist Leslie Davenport. Have a question? tackles your questions about how to navigate the emotional side of climate change, with leading climate-aware therapist Leslie Davenport. Have a question? Ask it here

Climate change is a systemic problem, but the choices we make in our own lives still matter as we push for large-scale change. Some choices are more impactful than others — but it’s important to remember that guilt isn’t a very discriminating guide.

A practice for distinguishing guilt from true impact

Pick one or more of the decisions that’s been bothering you or causing guilt. Sit with it for five quiet minutes and then ask:

Whose voice is this?

Sometimes guilt helps you see your true values. Sometimes it’s a voice you’ve internalized from a friend, a parent, a headline, or a stranger online. In reality, how large are my impacts?

Do a little research — and remember to zoom out. Rather than agonizing over one flight, for instance, consider how often you’re flying and what guidelines you might want to set for yourself there, or elsewhere. Is it a one-time or built-in impact?

Decisions that lock in years of extra emissions — like where you live and how you get around — are where personal choices matter the most. What does this choice offer me?

Name it honestly: connection, security, rest, love. These personal values count. Is there a more sustainable option that also keeps alive the most meaningful connections?

When a choice comes out heavy in impact and light in meaning, it’s worth changing. When it comes out light in impact and full of love, put the guilt down. Most choices land somewhere in between, and that’s where question five supports you the most. Keep what matters and adjust what you can: Buy the house and plan its first upgrades around efficiency. If you have kids, let raising them bring your family into your community’s climate efforts. When you’ve stopped agonizing over the decision, you can put the energy you’ve freed up where it counts the most: advocating within your sphere of influence, showing up for local policy meetings, voting, and talking honestly about climate with the people in your life.

A warming world asks you to pursue your dreams more intentionally. It doesn’t require you to abandon them. A home, a family, time away — these things already look different for everyone, and what counts as “normal” or aspirational may shift, but the wish for a place to belong and people to love is an ancient human drive.

I’d even go so far as to say that life is what we’re fighting to protect when we work for a healthier, safer, and more just future.

Rest, joy, and your love of life are what will make a lifelong commitment to the planet possible. In my experience, the people who stay engaged for decades always make time for what matters most to them. So take the trip and let yourself relax and rejuvenate. Love deeply. Then come home and continue to defend our planet, where your dedication will help shape the future for all of us.

In this with you,

Leslie