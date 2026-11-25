The headlines say what people already know: Food is getting more expensive. Consumers have been feeling an uptick in the overall price of both dining out and preparing meals at home this year, according to numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

And just in time for the holidays, things seem to be getting worse. The American Farm Bureau Federation found that the price of goods usually found in a Thanksgiving dinner increased this year for the first time since 2022. One economist told Bloomberg that Americans should expect food prices to keep creeping up into next year.

The high price of fuel, driven by the war in Iran, has contributed to the sticker shock Americans are feeling at the grocery store. Farmers need diesel to harvest, process, store, and transport produce and other crops from the field to retailers. Climate change, as well as El Niño spurring extreme weather globally, is also at play.

And yet, however flummoxed U.S. consumers may be about the high costs of living — a major driver of the midterms’ “blue wave” — consumer spending has only gone up. In fact, consumer spending, which makes up about two-thirds of the U.S. gross domestic product, or GDP, and has driven the economy for some time, increased by 3.8 percent in the third quarter of this year.

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At the same time, food systems are still responsible for somewhere between a quarter and a third of global greenhouse gas emissions. With food prices creeping up, it’s worth asking whatever happened to the idea of consumers as climate or environmental activists. The concept of “voting with your dollars” is often described as a meaningful tool for combating carbon-intensive practices in the food supply chain, such as deforestation. But do today’s shoppers still care about where their food comes from and how it’s grown when they’re worried about their supermarket bill (and all the other ones)?

The research is mixed. Some studies suggest that shoppers are comfortable springing for the more eco-friendly option, such as climate-proof wine, even if it costs a premium. But buyer motivations are complex: When it comes to food, even when consumers are paying for more sustainable options, some research shows that they’re more likely to have made that choice for other reasons, such as its taste or health claims.

If the question is whether consumers are motivated by sustainability or by price, the answer may be both, said Sandra Goldmark, a professor at the Columbia Climate School focused on circular economies. “People want a sustainable option. They want it to be healthy for their body and the planet,” said Goldmark. “And they have a price factor,” she added.

The practice of voting with your dollar “has limits,” said David Ortega, an agricultural economist and professor at Michigan State University. Such a practice works when “the sustainable option costs about the same [as the standard option] — less so when there’s a real premium and budgets are tight.”

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Eggs, Ortega said, are a good example. When the price of eggs ballooned last year, higher-income households were more likely to be able to afford the more expensive, more sustainable options like cage-free eggs. “Most shoppers can’t, so they reach for the cheapest eggs or conventional products at the supermarket,” he said.

Additionally, the share of GDP that comes from consumer spending may overstate shoppers’ leverage in the food sector, said Ortega, as the bulk of that spending currently goes toward housing costs. What’s more, Ortega noted that the way cage-free eggs have become the industry standard had more to do with shifting state laws and retailer commitments than just “shoppers choosing to pay more.”

Still, history shows that public pressure campaigns can still push companies to flip their supply chains. This works best when the campaigns are targeted and sustained — like when the Coalition of Immokalee Workers, a worker-led human rights group, led boycotts of Taco Bell across the U.S. over its supply chain agreements with tomato farms that mistreated workers. After four years, Taco Bell’s parent company agreed to only work with suppliers that are compliant with a code of conduct developed by farmworkers.

Companies gain something when they respond to consumer demands for change — they avoid reputational harm. In the early 2000s, outrage over a Greenpeace report on deforestation in the Amazon led to soy traders agreeing not to purchase soy from newly deforested lands. Although it fell apart earlier this year, that agreement lasted for nearly two decades — and it was considered widely successful.

The end of the Amazon soy moratorium presented a major blow to conservation efforts in Brazil — but that doesn’t mean consumers today have no say in where their food comes from. The growing influence of the Make America Healthy Again, or MAHA, movement shows that these concerns matter more than ever to many households.

Real change may come when policy changes and public investment in sustainable food systems matches consumer desires, said Jody Kirchner, director of market insights at Good Food Institute, a think tank focused on the alternative protein economy. When the option that’s better for the environment and the planet costs more than the status quo, “shoppers can’t break that loop on their own,” Kirchner added. But maybe they can do it together.