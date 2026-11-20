It takes a lot of electricity to power the sprawling computing campuses undergirding the artificial intelligence boom: a lot for servers, a lot for cooling the chips, a lot for networking, and a bit for keeping the actual lights on. Yet translating “a lot” to real numbers pinned to individual facilities requires usage data, something that data-center operators are loath to disclose.

A Harvard-led study published this week in Nature Sustainability gets us closer to these numbers. Researchers extracted locations and building footprints for as many U.S. hyperscale data centers as possible, ultimately cataloguing 403 of the warehouse-sized facilities across the country. Translating power capacity to theoretical electricity usage, the authors estimated these facilities gobble up roughly 82 terawatt-hours of electricity annually, the equivalent of nearly 8 million homes. They suggest this electricity is associated with about 26 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

The 82-TWh estimate corresponds to about 2 percent of U.S. electricity. Though noteworthy in its own right, that figure shrouds high state-to-state variability, with many states boasting data-center electricity shares in the double digits. When viewed as a fraction of the retail electricity sales reported to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) in 2024, Oregon’s studied data centers used the equivalent of 18.6 percent of the electricity sold in the state. In Virginia and Iowa, data centers consumed 15.5 and 13.1 percent, respectively.

Hyperscale data centers used nearly one-fifth of Oregon’s electricity in 2024 Estimated electricity use of 403 hyperscale data centers as a share of each state’s 2024 retail electricity sales, top 10 states Guidi et al. (2026) model data-center electricity use from May 2024 to April 2025. We compare these data with metered sales from calendar year 2024.

While data-center electricity consumption remains a national issue, electricity prices and utility planning look very different from state to state. And the speed of hyperscale buildouts mean these figures can change quickly.

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In Oregon, for example, the state’s data-center share of electricity use grew from about 3 percent in 2015 to about 23 percent in 2025, according to analyses presented to the state by energy economics firm ECOnorthwest and the University of Virginia. The group estimated that data centers were associated with approximately 96 percent of the state’s electricity sales growth between 2020 and 2025.

Hyperscalers can “no longer be understood as a marginal component” of Oregon’s electricity demand, the authors wrote — and in the Wild West of hyperscaling, it’s a component poorly matched to current regulatory structures. In its most recent biennial energy report, the Oregon Department of Energy noted that the state “currently lacks a policy mechanism to address emissions from data center load growth.”

Data centers’ share of Oregon’s electricity rose from 3 percent in 2015 to 23 percent today Estimated electricity use of Oregon’s data centers as a share of retail electricity sales

Many states are grappling with the ramifications of recent data-center buildouts. Because the Harvard study was limited to hyperscale facilities the authors could verify, its electricity-use estimates are likely undercounts. In Virginia, for example, the study’s 142 included facilities account for about 15 percent of the state’s electricity sales — itself a staggering sum. But Dominion Energy, the largest seller of electricity in the state, has estimated that data centers purchased 28 percent of the electricity its Virginia subsidiary sold last year.

Currently, there is no federal apparatus to track or check these figures, as surveys of utilities’ sales tend to label customer segments as merely residential, commercial, industrial, or transportation-related. In March, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Josh Hawley wrote to the EIA, arguing: “Without this data, policymakers, utility companies, and local communities are operating in the dark.” The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, the infrastructure permitting bill currently under consideration in the Senate, would direct the agency to explicitly measure data-center electricity usage.

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Hyperscale electricity can also be understood in terms of the plant-warming gases emitted during its generation. Together, the facilities catalogued by the Harvard researchers emit more annually than the carbon-dioxide equivalent of countries like Jordan, Kenya, and Guatemala.

State context matters here, too, since emissions estimates depend on a given state’s grid, which vary by energy mix. The Nature Sustainability study’s authors used federal power-plant data to estimate the average per kilowatt-hour emissions for each confirmed data center. The resulting rates range from Washington’s hydropower-heavy 10 grams of carbon dioxide per kilowatt-hour to Virginia’s fossil-fuel-backed 325.

Yet even grid averages fail to capture the growing phenomenon of on-site power plants. Frequently gas-fired, these generators are built at or near hyperscale campuses to generate electricity directly for the data centers themselves. Electricity usage from on-site power can be harder to measure, given it is often “behind the meter” — that is, the electrons might never touch a public grid. As of June, about 2 GW of gas generators powered four data centers around the country, including Elon Musk’s xAI sites in Memphis, Tennessee. There are 143 GW of gas plants currently proposed to power data centers around the United States, according to the Environmental Integrity Project (EIP), a watchdog group.

Most of this proposed on-site power could push the hyperscale buildout outside the Harvard study’s map. West Virginia, for example, hosts exactly zero of the data-center campuses confirmed by the Nature Sustainability study. Yet the state is second only to Texas in proposed on-site gas capacity, with more than 15 GW tagged by EIP.

If built, these projects could reshape the geography of U.S. data centers — and make their electricity use less visible in utility-sales and grid-demand data. Behind-the-meter power doesn’t show up as utility purchases.

Most gas proposed for data centers is in states with little hyperscale capacity today Existing data-center capacity and gas proposed to power data centers directly, gigawatts by state Logarithmic scale. Proposed gas is each plant’s full capacity, including plants that would also sell power to the grid, as of April 30, 2026.

It’s possible many of these proposed plants will never actually break ground; only about two dozen of the 74 proposed plants tagged by EIP are currently permitted for construction under the Clean Air Act. Yet if the recent supercharged data center build-out offers any indication, applications for new on-site facilities will continue to roll in.

“What we’re seeing is already striking, but it’s only a snapshot of a rapidly expanding industry,” said Gianluca Guidi, lead author of the Nature Sustainability study, in a statement. Forget 2 percent: The electricity and emissions estimates offered by his team “could already be substantially larger now in 2026.”