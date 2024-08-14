For the last two years, Cecilia Ortiz has worked as a passenger service agent at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. She typically has to walk 10 to 15 miles a day, up and down ramps, pushing heavy wheelchairs and carrying passengers’ luggage. This summer, temperatures have reached over 110 degrees Fahrenheit on the airport’s jet bridges, and yet she says she’s been denied breaks and water by her supervisors.

“I have heart failure myself, and it is especially dangerous for me to work in extreme temperatures,” said Ortiz in a press briefing. “I shouldn’t have to work in these conditions. Nobody should.” Accessible drinking water, a cool place to rest, breaks as needed, and training to understand the signs of heat exhaustion, are what Ortiz sees as a “very simple” way to make her workplace more safe during searing temperatures.

Airport workers like Ortiz are being joined by laborers in fast-food, retail, and the farm sector this week to demand on-the-job heat protections from employers and the federal government. From Atlanta to Los Angeles, a string of rallies, town halls, and delegations are taking place in 13 cities as laborers and coalitions escalate their demands to elected officials.

On Tuesday, service workers rallied at major airports in Charlotte and Phoenix. They called for immediate action from employers to ensure their safety in the workplace, including adequate breaks and access to drinking water during periods of extreme heat.

In Phoenix, where earlier this year local officials enacted a heat ordinance mandating many of these protections, workers and legislators sounded the alarm that the ordinance has led to inadequate improvements, and questioned how the protections are being enforced. “Why is it after passing an ordinance we’re still asking for the basics? Water. Breaks. These are humans rights,” said City of Phoenix Councilwoman Betty Guardado at the rally. Later this week, laborers across the country will be taking a coordinated water break to signify the need for access to drinking water at work.

As human-caused climate change continues to make the planet hotter, extreme heat in the workplace is increasingly becoming a lethal threat. Organizers say “Heat Week” is also spurred by the recent sudden deaths of Wednesday “Wendy” Johnson, a postal worker in North Carolina, and Ronald Silver II, a sanitation worker in Maryland. Both Johnson and Silver are believed to have died, in part, because of on-the-job heat exposure, which kills dozens of workers every year.

Service Employees International Union president April Verrett, whose organization is one of the groups helming Heat Week, said that these deaths could have been prevented by safer working conditions, before calling on the Biden-Harris administration to strengthen, finalize and implement a federal heat rule. “Dying on the job is just simply out of the question, and it should never be a part of anyone’s routine. Yet employers are failing to act, and in doing so, they are failing to protect workers’ lives and their health,” said Verrett.

“Heat is a silent killer. It is the biggest weather-related killer in our community,” said Representative Greg Casar, a Democrat from Texas, in the briefing. “I was born and raised in Texas. We know it’s hot, but it’s never been this hot, this early, for this long. So, as the climate crisis worsens, we need to come together and take federal action at the national level, guaranteeing everybody the right to these rest and water breaks.”

At a rally on Tuesday, August 13, outside of Charlotte Douglas International Airport, service workers call on lawmakers to hold corporations accountable for putting their health and lives at risk.

Service Employees International Union

In July, the U.S. Occupational and Health Safety Administration proposed a federal rule that would mandate employers provide indoor and outdoor workers with cool rest areas, drinking water, and breaks once temperatures approach 80 degrees Fahrenheit. But that rule hasn’t yet been finalized, and it still faces a likely lengthy review, additional revisions, potential legal challenges, and an upcoming presidential election that could derail the political will to get it done. Casar said elected officials on every level need to do more to ramp up the urgent push for heat protections.

This is particularly important given that some policymakers are pursuing legislation that goes in the other direction, noted Casar — referring to a law signed last summer by Governor Greg Abbott that barred Texas cities from enacting local worker heat protections. A similar law went into effect in Florida this year. The proposed OSHA rule, he stressed, if finalized, would “override laws like Governor Abbott’s that get rid of heat protections.”

“We could have these heat protections codified in federal law this month, if the Republican Speaker of the House would put this up for a vote … but we can’t hold our breath,” said Casar. (In fact, House Republicans have put forward spending bills that would hamper OSHA’s ability to enforce existing rules.)

The offices of Governor Abbott, and Congressman Mike Johnson, the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, did not respond to requests for comment.

Last week, Representative Ruben Gallego, a Democrat from Arizona, blasted the Biden administration for not doing enough to address the impacts of extreme heat. Beyond advocating for an OSHA standard, Gallego has also put forward legislation that would add extreme heat to FEMA’s list of major disasters, The Hill reported. “Once again, the Administration is all talk, no action when it comes to extreme heat in Arizona,” Gallego said in a statement following a speech made by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, who deigned extreme heat in Phoenix a “public health crisis.”

“When hurricanes or tornadoes hit, federal officials offer resources, but with heat they just offer advice,” said Gallego. Others, like Senator Alex Padilla — a Democrat from California — have also pressed the administration to implement the proposed OSHA rule. “With climate change shattering heat records every summer, holding employers accountable to provide commonsense heat-stress protections has only become more critical,” Padilla told Grist. California is one of six states that have enacted heat protection rules for outdoor workers.

In June, Shae Parker was working at a convenience store in Columbia, South Carolina, when she suffered from extreme heat exhaustion because of brutal temperatures and a lack of access to free water. “I had to leave work on a gurney. I was vomiting. I was profusely sweating, light-headed, nauseous. It was unbearable,” said Parker. “We only get one body … we want to go home to our families at the end of the day.”

Lourdes Cardenas, a farmworker in Fresno, California, has also grappled with the consequences of sweltering heat. This summer, she has endured multiple 110 degrees Fahrenheit days in the fields; which, compounding with a lack of water, shade, and not enough breaks, led her to experience dizziness and dehydration on numerous occasions. Despite raising the alarm to her supervisors, water still isn’t easily accessible, and she and her coworkers work nowhere near shaded areas. “The heat has been really difficult, and every year it gets worse,” said Cardenas in Spanish.

“We ought to be able to have the right to have water, the right to have shade, the right to have rest from the heat. But that’s not the case,” she said. “I know that one job is not worth my life.”