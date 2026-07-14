This story is published through the Indigenous News Alliance.

In April, when an out-of-control wildfire threatened the remote Xeni Gwet’in First Nation in western Canada, local governments issued evacuation alerts. The blaze quickly spread to 618 acres before being extinguished a few days later, and people were allowed to return home.

Although the nearly 500 residents of Xeni Gwet’in were relieved, the crisis provided a reminder of what many Indigenous leaders say is Canada’s inadequate emergency communications with their communities. Authorities do not provide alerts in the Tŝilhqot’in language, the only one spoken by many elders in Xeni Gwet’in, and the mother tongue of nearly 650 people in the larger Tŝilhqot’in Nation. This adds an additional challenge during disasters because many families rely on them to make decisions in important moments.

“Our elders are who we look to for support,” said Chantu William, who is Tsilhqot’in and a youth policy program development coordinator in Xeni Gwet’in. Williams said that the nation’s forestry crew must alert them directly.

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This community-led approach is not always enough during larger disasters, and Indigenous peoples are left waiting for emergency services to respond. “It would be nice if we had those preventative things on our own already,” Williams said.

At the United Nations Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, or EMRIP, which is meeting in Geneva this week, inadequate resources, poor communication, and unsafe conditions were common grievances among Indigenous delegates. The stakes grow increasingly dire as climate change makes natural disasters like wildfires, floods, and extreme weather more common and more intense. Delegates are urging local and national authorities to consult directly with them to better protect Indigenous lives and lands from the ravages of a warming world. To Indigenous peoples, climate disaster and conflict are linked symptoms of colonialism.

In response to this growing problem, EMRIP embarked on a study to understand the issue. A draft of that research, based on more than 80 submissions from states, national human rights institutions, Indigenous people and non-governmental organizations, was presented in Geneva this week. The study identifies historical injustices as a key reason why conflict continues to impact Indigenous peoples, even after it has officially ended, and as a link between threats like climate change and conflict. Resource extraction, biodiversity degradation, and displacement are all issues where climate and conflict intersect for Indigenous peoples. Upholding Indigenous rights, according to the study, is key to securing global peace and sustainability.

Speaking at EMRIP’s session on Monday, Ojot Miru Ojulu, who is Anywaa from Ethiopia, noted that conflict must be understood in a broad sense. “For Indigenous peoples, conflict is not limited to armed violence,” he said. “Conflict also includes structural conditions that systematically deny indigenous peoples ability to exercise their rights.”

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He noted that it can include the denial of the rights of Indigenous peoples everywhere to self-determination, discrimination against them, and their exclusion from decision-making on issues impacting them.

In Russia, Viliuia Choinova, who is a Sakha activist, said her people face a long list of issues that could meet the broader definition that Miru Ojulu used. “Conflict is not only a matter of armed violence, it is a continuation of centuries of colonial domination,” she said in a statement delivered to her fellow delegates on Monday. “Our territories continue to face unchecked extractive industries, environmental destruction, and the erosion of our languages, cultures and traditional ways of life.”

Choinova also highlighted language challenges. While Yakut is a recognized state language alongside Russlan, she said the declining number of people speaking it has been noticeable. “We are indoctrinated to believe that Russian is the language of profession, education, higher education,” she said. “My language was considered one of the more stable ones, but as it turns out, that it’s degrading really fast.”

Choinova said that all of these issues impact her community’s ability to respond to disasters, conflict, and other incidents.

Sara Wilson, a graduate communications researcher from Simon Fraser University in Canada, calls this a “crisis communication gap” — something she highlighted in a submission to EMRIP’s conflict study. Wilson previously worked in communications for the province of British Columbia’s forest, land and natural resources department, and also serves as a senior communications associate with Canada’s National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. Her research spotlights underfunding, language erasure from public systems, and exclusion from decision-making during crisis situations. Wilson cites devastating wildfires and floods as examples of dangerous communication failures.

In a report analyzing its response to 2023 wildfires, the government of the Northwest Territories listed numerous concerns about how authorities communicated during the fire with Indigenous individuals whose first language is not English. Its Official Languages Act recognizes 11 languages, but the government’s alerts are issued only in English and French.

On its website, the government highlights its working relationship with Indigenous governments, organizations and communities to “co-develop and establish bilateral emergency and communications protocols, as requested, before the 2026 wildfire season.” Government officials did not respond to emails asking what stage of the process they are in. Its website notes that in the interim they have “developed an Emergency Response Event Communication Protocol with Indigenous Governments to ensure clear communication between Indigenous Governments and the GNWT during emergency events.”

A paper published earlier this year by Climate Cardinals, a youth-led climate organization, revealed that the overwhelming majority of the world’s scientific publications are written in English. It argues that without more inclusive language, “up to 6.5 billion people risk exclusion from climate policy, disaster preparedness, and access to critical information.”

In Aotearoa New Zealand, Māori communities have been hit by increasingly devastating storms, like Cyclone Gabrielle, which hit the country in February, 2023, causing 11 deaths and billions of dollars in damage.

The cyclone exposed some key barriers to effective communication, according to a study released by Te Whāriki Manawāhine O Hauraki, a community resource center. It also praised the Māori-led mobilization to assist those impacted by the storm, which included setting up community centers. “A truly effective response requires more than collaboration, it demands a Tiriti-based framework [based on the Treaty of Waitangi] where Māori exercise decision-making authority over disaster preparedness and response in their own communities,” it reads.

Throughout Monday’s session in Geneva, Indigenous delegates highlighted the potential of Indigenous knowledge and argued that better resources and communication would benefit the entire world.

“Indigenous peoples are not merely victims of conflict,” Choinova said, “but rights holders with the knowledge and capacity to shape a just and lasting peace.”