A few J GIFs at a reader’s request. Tell us what you wanna see next week! (Last week: pee, pigeons, and pencils.)

This new self-driving EV catapults you into Jetsons territory:

Now you can rent a quiet room in NYC by the hour:

Fracking most likely caused four earthquakes in rural Ohio:

You have to hold hands with strangers to activate this bus shelter’s heater:

Chris Christie won’t let you buy a Tesla in New Jersey:

Climate change puts most Americans to sleep: