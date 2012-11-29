Latvian artist Voldemars Dudums’ bird-feeding keyboard uses cubes of bacon fat to entice wild tomtits to engage with social media. As the birds peck at the fat, their keystrokes appear on the @hungry_birds Twitter feed.

Mostly, of course, the tweets (which seem to have stopped in March, judging by the recent feed, unless one bird just got REALLY good at typing in English) are nonsense. But occasionally, the birds seem to be telling us something.

See? “LOL POOP.” That’s practically sophisticated enough to get you hired for Grist List.