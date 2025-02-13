By the time President Donald Trump retook office, lawmakers had announced nearly $700 billion in funding for infrastructure- and climate-related projects under two bills passed during the Biden administration — the Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan infrastructure law. That money was promised to all sorts of community and local projects, from clean energy initiatives to water system upgrades.

Some of these projects have received their funding. Indeed, some have been completed. But in light of the Trump administration’s freeze on many forms of federal funding, the future of as-yet-undistributed money is unclear.

What kinds of climate and infrastructure projects have been announced in your community and across the country? Which ones may now be at risk? Now you can use your ZIP code to find out.

To understand the stakes of these signature pieces of legislation, Grist developed a tool that combines information across multiple datasets to reveal where more than $300 billion of the funds promised under the two pieces of legislation have been awarded across the United States. Enter a ZIP code, city name, or other location in the search box below to discover projects within any radius of your chosen area.

Each point on the map can be clicked to reveal detailed information about the funding amount, project description, and implementing agency. Expand the data table to learn more or download your search results. Where possible, projects are linked to federal spending databases indicating whether or not funds have been disbursed.

The data powering the tool combines information from archived federal websites, current government data portals, and independent data archivers. Grist’s data team cleaned, standardized, and merged these disparate datasets to create a comprehensive view of federal infrastructure spending under the Inflation Reduction Act and infrastructure law. For more information about our methods, access to the underlying code, and detailed documentation about our data processing and mapping pipelines, visit our open-source repository on GitHub.