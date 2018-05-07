Stormy Daniels, adult film star and alleged Donald Trump paramour, gave climate change an unexpected callout during Saturday Night Live’s cold open this weekend.

In the sketch, Ben Stiller plays a frantic Michael Cohen who calls President Trump — played by Alec Baldwin — to ask how they can remedy the increasingly messy situation with his payout to Daniels.

Trump ends up on the phone with the real Daniels. He harasses her with lewd comments before asking what it’ll take to fix the situation.

She responds with one of the most applauded lines of the skit: “Sorry Donald, it’s too late for that. I know you don’t believe in climate change, but a storm’s a-coming, baby.”