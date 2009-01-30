As Microsoft, Starbucks, and other Seattle-area giants announce layoffs, Democrats in the Washington state Senate have revealed a package of proposed laws aimed at boosting the number of green jobs in the state — by speeding up construction projects. (Sound familiar?)

The "Clean Energy, Green Jobs" legislation will funnel money from the anticipated federal stimulus package and the state’s construction budget into green building efforts. By 2030, older buildings would have to decrease their greenhouse-gas emissions and new buildings would be required to be emissions-free.

Aimed at "encouraging businesses to become more environmentally friendly," the legislation would also require state vehicles to meet 36 mpg standards, provide provisions for weatherizing low-income homes, and incorporate sales tax breaks for hybrid and electric vehicles.