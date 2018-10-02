You know the names of all those alternative meat products that you think are kind of cute but mostly uncomfortable to say out loud? Chik’n patties, Fruffalo Wings, Benevolent Bacon? Those names — and the products they (sort of) describe — are now under legal threat.

In Missouri, a new law suggests that peddlers of plant protein should spend a year in prison for misleading customers looking for good ol’ animal flesh. You know the old American motto: You aren’t legit until a state law has been passed to try to threaten your industry!

We examine how we got to this place in legal and edible history in our video above.