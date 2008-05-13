Transit ridership has jumped across the U.S. as folks get tired of paying at the pump. From January to March, transit ridership jumped 10 percent in Boston, 8 percent in both Los Angeles and Denver, and 7.2 percent in the Twin Cities. In Philadelphia, transit ridership in March 2008 was up 11 percent from March 2007; in April, ridership in south Florida was an impressive 28 percent above the year before. “Nobody believed that people would actually give up their cars to ride public transportation,” says Joseph Giulietti of south Florida’s transportation authority. “But in the last year, and last several months in particular, we have seen exactly that.” In addition, motorcycles and scooters are selling like fuel-efficient hotcakes, and vanpools and bikes are increasingly popular. Says Clark Williams-Derry of the nonprofit Sightline Institute, “It’s almost like we hit a point where, ‘I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore,’ and that point was about $3.50 a gallon.”