holy smoke
What does wildfire smoke mean for the people who breathe it?
This summer, a smokestorm rolled through the West. The sun took on an eerie orange hue as lungs burned and mountains disappeared. Campaigns were launched to throw rocks at the smoke or blow it away with a thousand humming fans. This gloomy end to summer will happen more frequently thanks to climate change. That got us wondering: How bad is the smoke for our health? What can we do to make things better? Watch our video to find out.