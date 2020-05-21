Coronavirus is coming for wildland firefighters. They’re not ready.

But even when things are slow, the seasonal, makeshift nature of wildland firefighting will present unique challenges to keeping COVID-19 at bay. Firefighters who camp near their units have to go to the grocery store every day or every other day for food — refrigeration isn’t an option when you’re living in a tent in hot weather. Frequently visiting closed spaces populated with others means potentially exposing themselves to the virus multiple times per week. Tent living also makes maintaining personal hygiene tricky, a problem that’s compounded by the fact that there’s still a national shortage of products like disinfecting wipes.

Whether each unit makes changes to enforce social distancing depends in large part on that crew’s superintendent. “Each crew and department is its own little microorganism, and each one has its own culture,” said Anastasia Selby, a former hotshot who worked for the Forest Service in the West and Alaska for seven years. Lack of a uniform approach to the virus across the nation could result in a situation where some units take adequate precautions while others don’t.

“No one’s been in this position before,” Selby said. “This is a high-level decision that needs to be made with input from people who are experts on pandemics. It’s not meant to be made by supervisors.”

The Forest Service says all its wildland firefighting units are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, guidelines for reducing the spread of COVID-19. In some cases it’s done away with the work capacity test — which requires firefighters to walk together in a line — in order to cut down on time employees spend in close proximity to one another.

In addition, the National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group released Wildland Fire Response Plans (WFRPs) for its 10 geographic subregions of the U.S. as of the beginning of May. The plans, which are each between 80 and 110 pages long, identify potential risks to firefighters this season and outline recommendations for avoiding infection from the novel coronavirus. The recommendations, the plans say, “provide a higher-level framework” and are “not specific operational procedures” — which seems to imply that much of the nitty-gritty decision-making will still get hashed out on a crew-by-crew basis this summer.

“The guidelines laid out in the Wildland Fire Response Plans are designed to be localized,” said a spokesperson for the Forest Service in an email to Grist. “State and local unit fire managers are encouraged to use the WFRPs to develop their own strategic and tactical plans for fire suppression operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Alexandru Oarcea is currently living in an Arizona apartment for the next few months, so he can fight fires for the Forest Service. His superintendent has been taking precautions since before the Southwest regional plan was published. The Forest Service allowed Oarcea and other veteran firefighters to skip the work capacity test this season because of the pandemic, although new recruits still had to do it. He said his superintendent is following CDC guidelines for limiting exposure to coronavirus. Instead of sending Oarcea’s entire team of 20 firefighters into the station to collect its gear at the same time, the superintendent split the team up into two crews. Oarcea was given a mask for grocery runs and advised to be careful out in public. He has to fill out a sheet every day stating where he traveled that day and if he is experiencing any symptoms.

And unnecessary physical contact is also limited. “We all show up to work and we can’t hug people we haven’t seen in months [and] that we live with for six months out of the year,” Oarcea said.

He’s also been doing a lot of his training coursework online from his house, where he lives with three other wildland firefighters. They work on three separate crews for the Forest Service’s local district, “so if we get sick basically all of the resources on the district will have first-hand contact [with the virus],” he said.

Even setting living arrangements aside, there are limits to how much wildland firefighters can keep clear of one another, said Brendan O’Reilly, superintendent of the Forest Service’s Prineville Interagency Hotshot Crew in Oregon. The National Multi-Agency Coordinating Group’s regional plans advise firefighters to both practice social distancing and finish fire assignments quickly so as to minimize contact. But some tasks — transporting firefighters to fires and digging breaks in vegetation to contain flames — require close quarters. “There’s not a lot of flexibility,” O’Reilly said. “What we’ve historically done does not work with the specific CDC guidance on social distancing.”

Even Oarcea thinks it’s just a matter of time before crews scrap the social distancing measures adopted by the Forest Service. “When shit hits the fan, which it will, all of these protocols will go out the window,” he said. “It’ll be a big mess.”

And it will likely get even messier when the first major wildfires of the season occur — and crews ship out to so-called “fire camps.”

When a particularly large fire breaks out, whichever agency has jurisdiction over the area where the fire occurs initiates the set up of a fire camp, which is then coordinated by a number of different agencies. These Incident Command Posts, as they’re formally known, are small, temporary cities that serve as bases for firefighters working to control a blaze that can sometimes grow to hundreds of square miles in size. Anywhere from a couple hundred to a couple thousand firefighters can congregate in those camps, depending on the size of the fire.