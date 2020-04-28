News on climate in the time of coronavirus Subscribe today

What are the connections between the environment, low-income neighborhoods, and communities of color hit hardest by the coronavirus? How are frontline communities responding? What does the future of climate justice now look like? Join us for a free live conversation moderated by Grist senior staff writer, Yvette Cabrera. We’ll dive into these questions and more!

What: COVID-19, Climate Justice, and Communities of Color. What’s next?

When: Tuesday, May 5 @ 12:00 pm PDT (3:00 pm EDT)

Where: Zoom webinar. Register here!

Moderator: Yvette Cabrera, Grist Senior Staff Writer

Panelists: Details coming soon!

In Partnership With: Ensia — a solutions-focused media outlet reporting on our changing planet.

Do you have a question you want the panel to discuss? Submit your questions below, and we will add it to the list.